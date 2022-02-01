At Turtle Bay, Russia-Ukraine Situation Is No Cuban Missile Crisis

While Russia sought to exploit a minor spat between Washington and Kyiv, the British prime minister on Monday announced a solidarity trip to Ukraine, hoping to shore up Western support for the country.

Attempting to stop an American-initiated Security Council meeting, the Russian ambassador at the United Nations, Vassili Nebenzia, argued that Washington is stirring up unwarranted “hysteria.” He denied Russia is planning to invade Ukraine, a former Soviet state, arguing that America is hyping the war talk in an effort to weaken his nation — and saying even the Ukrainian president noticed it.

Indeed, President Zelensky has sounded alarms over Washington’s advisory that its diplomats in Kyiv leave the country. President Biden is yet to nominate a permanent ambassador to Ukraine, but fearing a repeat of the catastrophic Afghanistan evacuation the State Department issued the warning, which would leave only a handful of American diplomats in Kyiv. London followed with a similar advisory for British diplomats.

Mr. Zelensky said on Friday he feared such moves would harm his country, by scaring off foreign investors and creating unnecessary panic. “The captains should not leave the ship,” he said. “I don’t think we have a Titanic here.”

At Turtle Bay, the Ukrainian U.N. ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, laughed off the idea that Mr. Zelensky’s warning represents a schism between the allies. He noted that Monday’s Security Council meeting, which Russia was not able to block, was a result of consultations he has conducted with the American U.N. envoy, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

In a classic diplomatic snub, the Rus U.N. ambassador announced just before his Ukrainian colleague spoke at the Security Council that he needed to leave due to a pre-scheduled meeting. Nevertheless, turning to the missing Russian’s chair, Mr. Kyslytsya said, “My leadership speaks his language,” adding: “There is no need to [mis]interpret” Mr. Zelensky.

That’s when Prime Minister Johnson sprang to action in London.

Amid a growing political scandal that has shaken his leadership, the British premier announced he’d travel to the Ukrainian capital Tuesday for a meeting with Mr. Zelensky. A photo opportunity of the two leaders would certainly help in cementing an image of unity between Ukraine and the West — though it may not necessarily help Mr. Johnson to escape his London critics.

Britain also announced recently it would make a significant addition to its NATO contribution and that it would double the number of British troops stationed in Estonia, a neighbor of Ukraine.

Back at Turtle Bay, Russia’s denial of plans to invade Ukraine confounded diplomats. After Ms. Thomas Greenfield referred to the oft-cited number of Russian troops deployed on Ukraine’s borders, Mr. Nebenzia said, “Where did you get the figure of 100,000 troops?” Anyway, he said, those troops are on Russian soil, and therefore a threat to no one.

He charged that America is provoking war in similar fashion to the time Colin Powell, the former state secretary, appeared at the council waving a vial representing supposed chemical arms in the leadup to the Iraq conflict.

Ms. Thomas Greenfield shot back: “The threats of aggression on the border of Ukraine — yes, on its border — is provocative…. Our recognition of the facts on the ground is not provocative. The threats of action if Russia’s security demands aren’t met is provocative.”

Despite a buildup from Washington, however, Monday’s Security Council session added very little to the diplomatic efforts to lower tensions — and failed to solidify Washington’s attempt to reinsert America into the center of world affairs.

Communist China’s U.N. ambassador, Zhang Jun, backed the Russian argument against conducting the session, calling for quiet negotiations rather than “megaphone diplomacy.” As the debate nevertheless started, council members quickly descended into arcane diplo-speak.

There was nothing approaching an Adlai Stevenson moment — when the American exposed the Soviet buildup in Cuba.

In fact, there was nothing to rival past U.N. showmanship, such as Nikita Khrushchev banging a shoe on a table; Hugo Chavez pretending to sniff “sulfur” at the podium where George W. Bush had spoken; Muammar Gadhafi and Fidel Castro’s comically long speeches; Haim Herzog tearing up the “Zionism is Racism” resolution; or Benjamin Netanyahu drawing a cartoon of a bomb to display Israel’s “red line” on Iran’s nuclear buildup.

Contrast those memorable moments with Ms. Thomas Greenfield at one point Monday warning Russia that it risks violating article 39 of the U.N. charter. No resolution was proposed.

As Cold War II heats up at the heart of Europe, the Biden administration may try to revive the centrality of the United Nations, which at times saw world-shaking events during Cold War I. As of now, though, Turtle Bay seems far from the center of the action.