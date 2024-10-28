Australian Government Yanks Visa for Candace Owens, Shutting Down National Tour

Jewish organizations have been vocal in their opposition to Ms. Owens’ tour, urging the government to block her entry.

In a move aimed at what it said is preventing potential unrest, the Australian government has revoked the visa of American conservative commentator Candace Owens.

Immigration Minister Tony Burke announced the decision, citing Ms. Owens’ history of controversial remarks about Jewish, Muslim, and transgender communities as reasons for the cancellation.

“From downplaying the impact of the Holocaust with comments about [German SS officer Josef] Mengele through to claims that Muslims started slavery, Candace Owens has the capacity to incite discord in almost every direction,” Mr. Burke said. “Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.”

Ms. Owens, known for her alignment with President Trump, has previously claimed that Israel was established by a “cult,” and alleged the existence of “secret Jewish gangs” in Hollywood.

Ms. Owens first gained notoriety through her role as communications director for Turning Point USA from 2017 to 2019 and later became a prominent figure at The Daily Wire. However, she was dismissed from the company earlier this year after a series of remarks deemed antisemitic.

Jewish organizations have been vocal in their opposition to Ms. Owens’ tour, urging the government to block her entry. Their calls were echoed by Coalition immigration spokesman Dan Tehan, who argued that barring Ms. Owens would prevent the dissemination of “hateful messages.”

Despite the backlash, Ms. Owens had planned to proceed with her Australian tour, which was set to include stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide. Speaking on Sydney’s 2GB radio, she expressed her surprise at the opposition, saying, “It’s kind of incredible to think people could be so fearful of just speech and conversation.”

The tour was advertised as offering “raw and unfiltered commentary on politics, culture and everyday life,” with ticket prices ranging from $95 to $1,500. However, with the cancellation of Ms. Owens’ visa, the future of her Australian appearances remains uncertain.