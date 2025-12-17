Australian Officials Push Back Against Online Claims That Police ‘Froze’ During Bondi Beach Hanukkah Massacre

The New South Wales premier, Chris Minns, rejects claims that officers shied away from engaging the gunmen, saying officers acted with ‘bravery and integrity.’

Shmulik Scuri was with his family when two gunmen began firing from a bridge during Sunday’s attack on a Jewish festival at Bondi Beach in Australia.

While all now hail him as a civilian hero who bravely stepped in and disarmed one gunman, Mr. Scuri described a chaotic scene in which he claimed police “froze” during the initial response.

“For 20 minutes, they shoot, shoot. Change magazines. And just shoot,” he told reporters of the gunmen, according to the New Zealand Herald. “Twenty minutes. There was four policemen there. Nobody give fire back. Nothing. Like they froze. I don’t understand why.”

Despite his claims, though, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon defended the officers’ actions, saying he was “incredibly proud” of how they handled the situation. Mr. Lanyon said the shooting sparked a massive multi-agency response, with officers working overtime to triage victims and reportedly driving ambulances to rush the injured to nearby hospitals.

“They have done a fantastic job, and unfortunately, after the Westfield Bondi Junction attack, we have learned a lot and tonight ambulance and police and other responders acted promptly and professionally to do a great job,” Mr. Lanyon said.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns also rejected claims that officers shied away from engaging with the gunmen, saying officers acted with “bravery and integrity.”

“I’m not going to go into the circumstances of police officers that returned fire, but I can tell you their bravery, their courage in these circumstances saved countless lives,” Mr. Minns said, urging the public not to “jump to conclusions.”

“There are two officers in critical care… at the moment,” Mr. Minns told reporters. “They weren’t shot in the back as they were running away. They were shot in the front. They didn’t take a backward step. They engaged the gunmen on the footbridge with handguns. The offenders had long range rifles.”

“If there’s any suggestion that NSW Police didn’t live up to their responsibilities to the people of this state, it should be rejected because it’s not consistent with the facts,” he said.

While authorities defended the on-the-ground response, online platforms became a breeding ground for misinformation. A cropped photo circulated on social media depicting a female officer with her arms raised during the event. The image fueled a false narrative that the officer was “freezing” in fear.

However, uncropped versions of the image and witness accounts reveal the officer was actually clearing the scene and directing the public to safety after the gunmen had been neutralized.