Australians Get ‘Right To Disconnect’ From Jobs After Hours

A new “right to disconnect” rule went into effect on Monday in Australia, providing employees with the option to ignore work-related communications after hours without facing repercussions from their employers.

The legislation, aimed at improving work-life balance, enables employees to disconnect from calls and messages once their workday concludes.

Australians worked an average of 281 hours of unpaid overtime annually, according to a survey by the Australia Institute published last year. Similar rules exist in over 20 countries, primarily in Europe and Latin America.

The law does not prohibit employers from reaching out to their staff after hours. Instead, it grants employees the right not to respond unless their refusal is deemed unreasonable. Both parties are encouraged to resolve disputes independently, but if unsuccessful, the Fair Work Commission can intervene.

The commission has the authority to order employers to stop contacting employees after hours or mandate employees to reply if their refusal is deemed unreasonable. Non-compliance with the commission’s orders can result in fines up to $13,000 for an employee or $64,000 for a company.

Reactions among employees have been mixed. An advertising industry worker, Rachel Abdelnour, told Reuters, “I think it’s actually really important that we have laws like this. We spend so much of our time connected to our phones, connected to our emails all day, and I think that it’s really hard to switch off as it is.”