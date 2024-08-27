The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Australians Get ‘Right To Disconnect’ From Jobs After Hours

Australians worked an average of 281 hours of unpaid overtime annually.

Photo illustration by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Using a mobile phone to access social media. Photo illustration by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

A new “right to disconnect” rule went into effect on Monday in Australia, providing employees with the option to ignore work-related communications after hours without facing repercussions from their employers.

The legislation, aimed at improving work-life balance, enables employees to disconnect from calls and messages once their workday concludes.

Australians worked an average of 281 hours of unpaid overtime annually, according to a survey by the Australia Institute published last year. Similar rules exist in over 20 countries, primarily in Europe and Latin America.

The law does not prohibit employers from reaching out to their staff after hours. Instead, it grants employees the right not to respond unless their refusal is deemed unreasonable. Both parties are encouraged to resolve disputes independently, but if unsuccessful, the Fair Work Commission can intervene.

The commission has the authority to order employers to stop contacting employees after hours or mandate employees to reply if their refusal is deemed unreasonable. Non-compliance with the commission’s orders can result in fines up to $13,000 for an employee or $64,000 for a company.

Reactions among employees have been mixed. An advertising industry worker, Rachel Abdelnour, told Reuters, “I think it’s actually really important that we have laws like this. We spend so much of our time connected to our phones, connected to our emails all day, and I think that it’s really hard to switch off as it is.”

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use