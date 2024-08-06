Austria’s Former Chancellor Says Europe’s Shift to the Right Marks Political ‘Course Correction’

The perception that there’s a big revolution going on,’ Sebastian Kurz tells the Sun, ‘is not true if you look at the facts and figures.’

The two-time chancellor of Austria, in a conversation with the Sun, rebuffs the prevailing notion that Europe is in the throes of a dramatic political transformation. Instead, he observes a slow-but-steady “course correction” center-rightward.

Mr. Kurz, a political wunderkind who became leader of Austria at just 31 years of age, reflects on the difference between “perception” and “reality” of political movement in Europe following a string of impactful elections. “The perception that there’s a big revolution going on,” he says, “is not true if you look at the facts and figures.”

Mr. Kurz tells the Sun’s associate editor, A.R. Hoffman, that in the last European election, the center right and the far right together gained 23 members in the European Parliament. While the victory marks a significant advance for the conservative blocs, given that body consists of over 700 members, it does not represent a major “revolution.”

The most “interesting result” to come out of the election, Mr. Kurz says, was that the Green Party’s vote share fell from 20.5 percent to 12 percent — a loss of 25 percent of the vote. The shift, he claims, is a reflection of growing dissatisfaction with the current political regime. So what, the former foreign minister wonders, is causing the political malaise?

Migration, Mr. Kurz allows, is a major factor. Specifically the high number of illegal migrants seeking refuge in European countries with strong economies and robust welfare systems like Germany, Austria, and Sweden. “It’s not the governments, the European Parliament, or the Commission who decides who is allowed to come in and who is not,” he says. “It’s the smugglers.”

Mr. Kurz, whose first governmental responsibility was managing the integration of immigrants into Austrian society, says that the likelihood of successful migrant integration goes up “if there is a manageable number of people you have to integrate.” If smugglers are the ones determining how many migrants enter the country, it becomes “difficult to be successful” with respect to integration.

Mr. Kurz adds that “there is still no real functioning external border.” Additional issues emerge when “mindsets or ideologies you would not like to have in Europe” are brought into the continent alongside the new body of citizens. One issue in particular, he notes, is the rising prevalence of antisemitism in many European cities.

Antisemitism has been on the rise in Europe, Mr. Kurz explains, “in the last few years,” and it has become “very visible” after Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7. Many Jews in Europe are afraid to be open about their faith in public. In fact, over 75 percent of Jews in Europe avoid wearing items outside of their homes that identify them as Jewish, a recent survey shows.

In spite of all of the challenges ahead, Mr. Kurz finds hope in the shift in the debate surrounding migration has changed. Whereas in previous years politicians might have been branded “radical and fascist” for bringing up issues related to migration, these topics have become legitimate subjects for debate.

Progress won’t come about from mere talk, Mr. Kurz declares as he urges politicians to promote “action” to change the system. “We still have a long way to go,” he says. “But saying it’s too late is not an option.”