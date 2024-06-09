Benny Gantz Resigns From Netanyahu’s War Cabinet Citing Frustration With Post-War Gaza Plans

The move does not immediately pose a threat to Mr. Netanyahu, who still controls a majority coalition in parliament.

Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation Sunday, accusing Prime Minister Netanyahu of mismanaging the war effort and putting his own “political survival” over the country’s security needs.

The move does not immediately pose a threat to Mr. Netanyahu, who still controls a majority coalition in parliament. But the Israeli leader becomes more heavily reliant on his far-right allies.

Mr. Gantz said Mr. Netanyahu is “preventing true victory” and “making empty promises,” adding that the country needs to take a different direction as he expects the fighting to continue for years to come.

The former military chief joined Mr. Netanyahu’s government shortly after the Hamas attack in a show of unity. His presence also boosted Israel’s credibility with its international partners. Mr. Gantz has good working relations with American officials and is due to meet with Secretary Blinken in Israel Monday.

Mr. Gantz had previously said he would leave the government by June 8 if Mr. Netanyahu did not formulate a new plan for postwar Gaza.

He scrapped a planned news conference Saturday night after four Israeli hostages were dramatically rescued from Gaza earlier in the day in Israel’s largest such operation since the eight-month war began.

Mr. Gantz called for Israel to hold elections in the fall, and encouraged the third member of the war Cabinet, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, to “do the right thing” and resign from the government as well. Mr. Gallant has previously said he would resign if Israel chose to reoccupy Gaza, and encouraged the government to make plans for a Palestinian administration.

On Saturday, Mr. Netanyahu had urged Mr. Gantz not to leave the emergency wartime government. “This is the time for unity, not for division,” he said, in a direct plea to Mr. Gantz.

Mr. Gantz’s decision to leave is largely “a symbolic move” due to his frustration with Mr. Netanyahu, said Gideon Rahat, chairman of the political science department at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He noted it could further increase Mr. Netanyahu’s reliance on right-wing members of his government, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

“I think the outside world, especially the United States, is not very happy about it, because they see Gantz and his party as the more responsible people within this government,” said Mr. Rahat.

Associated Press