Biden Considering Plan To Admit Thousands of Palestinian Refugees Into America: Report

In response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the Biden administration is exploring options to provide refuge to Palestinians with familial ties to the United States, according to internal government documents reported by CBS News.

According to the documents, discussions regarding the feasibility of resettlement options have taken place among senior officials from various federal agencies. One proposal under consideration would utilize the United States Refugee Admissions Program to facilitate the entry of Palestinians who have managed to flee to neighboring Egypt and possess immediate family members already residing in America as citizens or permanent residents.

The initiative would also aim to assist additional Palestinians in leaving Gaza and subsequently processing them as refugees should they have American relatives. The successful implementation of such plans would require collaboration with the Egyptian government, which has historically been hesitant to host large numbers of people fleeing from Gaza.

In a White House statement provided to CBS News, a spokesman said that the United States “has helped more than 1,800 American citizens and their families leave Gaza, many of whom have come to the United States. At President Biden’s direction, we have also helped, and will continue to help, some particularly vulnerable individuals, such as children with serious health problems and children who were receiving treatment for cancer, get out of harm’s way and receive care at nearby hospitals in the region.”

The spokesman also said the United States “categorically rejects any actions leading to the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank or the redrawing of the borders of Gaza. The best path forward is to achieve a sustainable cease-fire through a hostage deal that will stabilize the situation and pave the way to a two-state solution.”

Individuals qualifying under the proposed program would undergo a comprehensive vetting process, including eligibility, medical, and security screenings. Approved refugees would then be granted the opportunity to relocate to the United States, where they would receive permanent residency, support for resettlement such as housing assistance, and a pathway to citizenship.

To be eligible for refugee status in America, applicants must demonstrate they are fleeing persecution based on factors such as nationality, religion, or political opinions. For Palestinians, this may encompass fleeing repressive actions by Hamas or citing persecution by the Israeli military and government.

Last week, President Biden signed — as part of a larger package of foreign aid for Israel and Ukraine — a measure that will provide $3.5 billion in refugee assistance. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said part of the money would be used to open field offices in Turkey and Qatar — two countries friendly to Hamas — to help process refugees from across the Middle East.