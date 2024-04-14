Biden Administration Urges Restraint in Middle East as Netanyahu Weighs His Options

Senator Fetterman says President Biden should be open to direct offensive strikes on Iran in support of the Jewish state.

Lawmakers at Washington are urging President Biden to both take direct military action against Iran in the wake of its attack against Israel, and demanding that the commander-in-chief stay out of the fray. The president has reportedly warned Prime Minister Netanyahu that the American military will play no part in a campaign against the Iranian.

On Sunday night, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones from its territory at the Jewish state. Thanks to a multilateral coalition of American, British and Jordanian fighter jets, and Israel’s missile defense systems, nearly all of the projectiles were shot down before they could reach any targets in Israel. A spokesman for the Israeli military, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said on Sunday that a military base in Israel was hit, but did not announce any casualties.

The National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday morning that Israel will make the decision about how to respond to the attack.

“This morning is just an incredible military achievement by Israel and quite frankly the United States and other partners that helped Israel defend itself,” he said. “Israel also demonstrated that it has friends, that it is not standing alone, that it is not isolated on the world stage. Whether and how the Israelis will respond, that’s going to be up to them.”

Overnight, CNN reported that Mr. Biden told the prime minister directly that America would not participate in any retaliatory strikes against the Islamic Republic. One of the president’s most ardent supporters in Congress, who plans to play a critical role in his reelection campaign, Senator Fetterman, says that America should be willing to come to Israel’s defense if called on.

“I just think we should have Israel’s back in this situation. I don’t agree with the president,” Mr. Fetterman said. “I would never capitulate to the fringe” of the Democratic Party who are cautioning against strikes.

Many of Mr. Fetterman’s colleagues echoed those sentiments. “It is long past time for the Iranian regime to pay a heavy price,” Senator Graham said on Saturday night. “We must move quickly and launch aggressive retaliatory strikes on Iran,” Senator Blackburn added just after the attacks began.

One of the more famous isolationists in the Senate, Senator Vance — who just wrote a New York Times opinion piece calling for an end to American aid to Israel — says Congress should offer “support” to Israel, but did not say that direct strikes by American forces should be on the table.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Mr. Vance said the most important goal of American policy should be to “prevent this from becoming a broader regional conflict,” but still allow Israel to “call the shots.”

Congress is already planning to respond in its own way with an aid package for Israel. On Saturday, the House majority leader, Steve Scalise, said on X that the House would cancel its legislative schedule for the week to consider a bill to support Israel. The House has twice before tried to pass a standalone aid package for Israel, but the legislation was defeated because it did not include aid for Ukraine or Free China.

A member of the Israeli war cabinet, Benny Gantz, offered no specifics on Saturday about the exact nature of an Israeli response, but did say that there would be consequences for the Iranian attack. “Israel will respond to Iran’s attack at an appropriate time and in an appropriate manner,” Mr. Gantz said in a statement.

On Sunday, he announced on X that he had been calling European foreign ministers to discuss the possibility of such a response. Mr. Gantz said that he had spoken with the United Kingdom’s foreign secretary, David Cameron, and “emphasized the imperative of the international community standing together against the Iranian axis of terror regionally and globally.”

The Israeli minister also spoke with the German minister of foreign affairs, Annalena Baerbock. “We discussed first and foremost the imperative of forming a global united front to counter emboldened Iranian aggression directly and through its proxies — regionally and globally,” Mr. Gantz wrote.

Some of the most important international institutions are discussing potential responses to the Iranian attack. On Sunday, G7 members will host a video conference to discuss options for how to support Israel going forward, Italy’s prime minister, Giorgia Meloni announced in a statement. The United Nations Security Council will also convene in New York to consider a response.