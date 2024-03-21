Biden: Defining the United Nations Down

The Security Council resolution on Gaza — issued by America “in blue,” meaning ready for a vote — is the nastiest piece of work to surface at the United Nations since the Democrats turned against Israel. Absent a cease-fire it effectively relieves Hamas of its Security Council-mandated obligation to release the hostages. It hints at America’s opposition to a ground offensive against Hamas at Rafah. Plus, also, too, it blocks the future establishment of buffer zones to protect Israelis.

Want to know how sorry this is? It’s even worse than the proposal of — wait for it — the French. The Quai D’Orsay is advancing, on behalf of the non-permanent members of the Security Council, a counter resolution that would simply demand an “immediate humanitarian cease-fire for the month of Ramadan” and, separately, an “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.” The American proposal, in contrast, ties every issue under the sun to the plight of 134 hostages.

Secretary Blinken said this morning in Saudi Arabia that America is calling for “the immediate cease-fire tied to the release of the hostages.” Yet, the American proposal for a council resolution, which contains no fewer than 26 operational paragraphs, is much more complex. It includes endless demands on humanitarian assistance, others that highlight the plight of Gazans at Rafah, yet others praise the Hamas-allied UN agency there, and support a two-state “solution.”

As past American ambassadors, including Nikki Haley, have noted, the world body is no place to deal with Israel-related issues. That America is so eager to anchor its Gaza policies there is a sign of President Biden’s fear of just standing by a long-time ally in its hour of need. It is also unlikely to pass. Several diplomats are telling our Benny Avni that Russia is poised to veto the American proposed resolution. America will then allow the shorter French proposal to pass. Bien fait, nos amis.

Washington’s diplomats do dangle one bit of bait to the pro-Israel crowd. Their proposed resolution for the first time condemns Hamas terrorism. La-di-da. More than UN name calling, Israelis and their American supporters fear for the fate of men, women, and babies — including eight Yanks — in Hamas’s dungeons. As hostage families wrote to our ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the American draft “weakens” past demands for their release.

Security council resolutions have little effect on the real world. Despite America’s pressure, Israelis are intent on finishing Hamas off at Rafah. Yet perceived violations could prompt arms embargoes against Israel, as Canada imposed this week. Democrats urging Mr. Biden to follow suit will be emboldened. Meanwhile, Hamas’s incentive to release hostages will diminish as America ensures its survival. With his UN action, Mr. Biden is sending all the wrong signals to our enemies.