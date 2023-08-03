Biden Tries To Lay to Trump the Downgrade by Fitch of America’s Debt

The spending which is precipitating all this trouble has to be laid primarily at the feet of the president and the Democrats on the Hill.

Of all the abject falsifications that tumble out of the White House these days, the effort to pin the downgrade of America’s debt on the GOP and the Trump administration is one of the most ridiculous. Not that there’s a total absence of blame to go around in respect of the nation’s fiscal health. Yet the spending which is precipitating all this trouble has to be laid primarily at the feet of President Biden and the Democrats on the Hill.

The debt crisis won’t end until the spending addiction ebbs. That isn’t stopping Mr. Biden and his camarilla from trying to blame the downgrade on “the last administration and reckless actions by congressional Republicans,” as an unnamed “senior” official told Reuters. The White House looks to be in denial. Instead of using the downgrade by ratings agency Fitch as a moment to address the debt crisis, Mr. Biden & Co. go after the messenger.

“Bizarre and baseless” is what they call the downgrade. Detachment from economic reality has long been a hallmark of Democratic politics. The federal budget is on an unsustainable course. The national debt has rocketed past the $32 trillion mark and exceeds the annual output of the economy by some 20 percent. This Everest of indebtedness is expected to explode due to surging entitlement spending as the Baby Boomers age.

This is the challenge that the Republican majority in the House sought to address during the negotiations over the debt ceiling, for which they were skewered by the Biden administration and the liberal press. Mr. Biden initially refused even to discuss the idea of spending trims in exchange for raising the debt limit, accusing the GOP of trying to “destroy” the economy. In reality Republicans were trying to restore a modicum of fiscal responsibility.

Fitch points to “a steady deterioration in standards of governance” on “fiscal and debt matters” as a key driver of the debt downgrade. Iit hardly bolstered confidence in the integrity of America’s finances that Mr. Biden, during the debt ceiling debacle, eyed an end run around the Constitution’s separation of powers and using the 14th Amendment as justification to unilaterally borrow money on America’s credit.

The invocation of the 14th Amendment — enacted by Congress and ratified by the States to ensure that America’s obligations were repaid in full, and at their gold value — served as a reminder during the debt crisis of the collapse in value of the dollar as measured in the monetary metal. The dollar has shed some 98 percent of its value since President Nixon closed the gold window in 1971. That default is the subtext of the debt downgrade.

Congressional Democrats ignore this in their zeal to gore the GOP. Senator Whitehouse imagines “a straight line from Republicans’ manufactured debt crisis to Fitch’s downgrade.” Senator Schumer has the gall to urge the GOP “to learn from their mistakes and never push our country to the brink of default again.” Talk about no good deed going unpunished, if this is the GOP’s thanks for admitting the laws of economics.

We get that while President Trump and the GOP deserve credit for pushing through tax cuts during his term, they failed to capitalize on control of Congress to make headway on the runaway spending that now threatens our future. To Mr. Trump’s credit, though, at least he offered a coherent solution for the looming problem of entitlement costs. In lieu of the usual menu of benefit cuts or tax hikes, Mr. Trump’s answer was higher growth.

“I will do everything in my power not to touch Social Security,” Mr. Trump vowed. “I want to make our country rich again so we can afford it.” Mr. Biden’s plans — higher taxes, more regulation, and increased spending — lead us in the opposite direction. No wonder the Republican chairman of the House Budget Committee warns that America’s “financial health is rapidly deteriorating and our debt trajectory is completely unsustainable.”