Bloodied, but Unbowed: A Gaza Hostage’s Defiance Inspires the World

Rimon Kirsht’s display of open contempt towards her Hamas terrorist captors has made the Gaza hostage a folk hero among pro-Israel people everywhere.

On the morning of October 7, Rimon Kirsht and her husband, Yagev Buchtab, were kidnapped at gunpoint from their home in Kibbutz Nirim along Israel’s border with Gaza.

For 53 days she, along with more than 200 other hostages of Hamas, was starved, beaten and confined to a dank subterranean cell somewhere within the 200-mile tunnel network Palestinian terrorists bored beneath the Gaza Strip.

Ms. Kirsht’s defiant behavior on the occasion of her release to the Red Cross transformed the 36-year-old Israeli woman into a folk hero.

“Rimon and Yagev were one of those inseparable couples that people talk about at parties,” her sister-in-law, Nofer Buchshtav, said in an interview on Israel’s Channel 14 TV. “From the moment they met, they did everything together.”

When Ms. Kirsht was told by her Hamas kidnappers that she was to be released as part of the 5th hostage exchange round, she replied “not without my husband.” In response, she said later, the terrorists threatened that she would either walk out under her own power or be dragged out across the floor.

The transfers of Gaza hostages to the Red Cross have featured macabre displays of agit prop that Hamas has choreographed to highlight its softer side. Masked and headbanded terrorists, armed with loaded AK-47s, act like doormen at a Ritz-Carlton, offering solicitous support to the hostages as they’re handed over to the Red Cross.

But Ms. Kirsht refused to play her assigned role of demure and subservient prisoner. As she exited the van at the point of transfer, Ms. Kirsht brushed away the supportive hand extended by her Hamas captor. Then she paused to cast a glare of open contempt into the face of the Palestinian terrorist before turning to assist a fellow hostage as they walked several meters to join the waiting Red Cross representative.

Ms. Kirsht’s bold display of disdain towards an armed terrorist has captured imaginations throughout the world.