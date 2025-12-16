Bondi Beach Terrorists ‘Inspired’ by ISIS, Traveled to Philippines Prior to Attack

Naveed Akram, one of the two terrorists who killed 15 people at a Chanukah event on Bondi Beach, was revealed to have ties to a jihadist preacher who called Jews “vile” and “treacherous” following the October 7 terror attack.

The terror attack that targeted a Hanukkah event in Sydney was motivated by ISIS, Australian authorities have confirmed.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) said that ISIS flags and improvised explosive devices were found in the vehicle belonging to the two terrorists, Sajid, 50, and Naveed Akram, 24, who killed 15 people at the Jewish festival on Bondi Beach.

“Early indications point to a terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State, allegedly committed by a father and son. These are the alleged actions of those who have aligned themselves with a terrorist organisation, not a religion,” AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett said.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said authorities “continue to work through the motive of this tragedy. And we’ll continue to do so. This is a very complex investigation.”

Australian and Philippine authorities also confirmed that the father and son attackers had traveled to the Philippines in November.

“The reasons why they went to the Philippines, and the purpose of that, and where they went when they were there, is under investigation at the moment,” Mr Lanyon said.

The Australian, meanwhile, reported that Mr. Naveed had ties to a jihadist preacher, Wissam Haddad, who called Jews “vile” and “treacherous” following the October 7 terror attack.

The report said that Naveed handed out pamphlets for a movement linked to Haddad in 2019.

“Allah will reward you for whatever actions you do in his cause. Inshallah, this will save you on the day of judgement when everyone will be asking where’s the hope, this will come to you on the day of judgment,” Naveed reportedly said in a video at the time.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that Australia’s intelligence service had their eyes on Mr. Naveed in 2019 but that he wasn’t considered an imminent threat.

“He was drawn to their attention because of his association with others … They interviewed him, they interviewed his family members, they interviewed people around him,” Mr. Albanese said.

“Two of the people he was associated with were charged and went to jail, but he was not seen at that time to be a person of interest,” he added.

Mr. Albanese’s government has come under criticism for failing to adequately address the rise in antisemitism in Australia in the past two years.

And the government’s plan to focus on national gun reforms in response to the deadly attack, instead of combating antisemitism, was slammed by former prime minister John Howard who told Sky News: “We’ve now been treated to the big attempt at a diversion, changes to gun laws now.”

“You can’t legislate people’s hearts… They (Australian Jews) want leaders who not only say the right things, but mean what they say,” Mr. Howard said.

The former prime minister also said that a report from Jillian Segal, the Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism, was presented to the government five months ago but that it hasn’t been enacted yet.

“If it hasn’t been enacted then the Prime Minister certainly must do something about it if he agrees with the recommendations. It sounds to be all of a piece with this ‘yes but maybe’ approach that the Prime Minister has to this issue and that’s not good enough,” he said.

​​Israeli Ambassador Amir Maimon also called on the government to take actions against the rise of antisemitism, telling reporters on Bondi Beach: “Only Australians of Jewish faith are forced to worship their gods behind closed doors, CCTV, guards. My heart is torn apart … it is insane.”

“What one can expect when graffiti is painted all over Australia on synagogues, buildings, public buildings, calling for the death of Israel, death to the IDF, and then cars are put on fire?” Mr. Maimon said.