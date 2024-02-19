Brazil Expels Israeli Ambassador, Recalls its Own As Row Over President da Silva’s Comparison of Israel to Nazi Germany Escalates

It is a dramatic escalation in the row between Brazil and the Jewish state.

Brazilian President da Silva has expelled Israel’s ambassador from his country and recalled his own back home. It comes just a day after Mr. da Silva compared Israel to Nazi Germany and the Brazilian ambassador was reprimanded by an Israeli minister at Yad Vashem.

According to Al Jazeera, Mr. da Silva expelled the Israeli ambassador on Monday. He also ordered his own ambassador to Israel, Frederico Meyer, to return to Brasilia.

This comes just one day after Mr. da Silva accused the Jewish state of committing a Holocaust-style genocide at Gaza. He also compared Israel to Nazi Germany.

“What’s happening in the Gaza Strip isn’t a war, it’s a genocide,” Mr. da Silva said during a press conference at the African Union summit in Ethiopia on Sunday. “It’s not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children.”

“What’s happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people hasn’t happened at any other moment in history,” he continued. “Actually, it has happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”

On Monday morning, the Jewish state’s minister of foreign affairs, Israel Katz, brought Mr. Meyer to the famous Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem to reprimand him for Mr. da Silva’s comments and declare that the Israeli people “will not forget and we will not forgive.”

“In my name, and in the name of all Israeli citizens, tell President Lula that he is persona non grata in Israel until he retracts his statements,” Mr. Katz told the Brazilian ambassador.

“I brought you to the place that testifies more than anything else to what the Nazis and Hitler did to the Jews, who killed six million of our people, the Jews, including members of my family,” Mr. Katz told Mr. Meyer at Yad Vashem, according to All Israel News.

“The comparison between Israel’s just war against Hamas, and the atrocities of Hitler and the Nazis, is a shame and disgrace and a serious anti-Semitic attack,” the foreign minister continued.

Brazil is not the first South American or Latin American state to have such a dramatic diplomatic rift with Israel. Bolivia and Belize have severed all ties with the Jewish state, and Chile and Honduras have recalled their ambassadors. Colombia recalled its ambassador citing what President Petro called the “massacre of Palestinian people.”