Britain Recalls Its Ambassador to Washington After Disclosure of Close Ties With Jeffrey Epstein

Newly disclosed materials include photos of the two together and a note suggesting Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor should be challenged.

The United Kingdom’s ambassador to Washington, Lord Mandelson, has been fired over his ties to the disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the country’s foreign secretary announced in a speech at Westminster.

Peter Mandelson’s friendly birthday note to Epstein in 2003 was recently disclosed, and the British government says new emails first reported by Bloomberg show the diplomat was far closer with Epstein than previously known.

The tenure of Mr. Mandelson, who was appointed as the U.K. ambassador to America earlier this year, comes to an abrupt end amid the congressional investigation into Epstein’s relationship with powerful individuals from across the world.

The foreign secretary, Peter Doughty, announced in a speech on Thursday morning that Mr. Mandelson has been recalled.

“In light of additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador to the United States,” Mr. Doughty said on the floor of the House of Commons.

The foreign secretary said that the emails “show the depth and extent of Lord Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment.”

“In particular,” he added, “Lord Mandelson’s suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information.”

Mr. Doughty says that Prime Minister Keir Starmer made the decision “mindful, as we all are, of the victims of Epstein’s appalling crimes.”

Bloomberg first reported on the emails on Wednesday. The report includes a host of messages sent by Mr. Mandelson to Epstein after the latter was convicted of soliciting a minor for sex in 2008.

“I think the world of you,” Mr. Mandelson wrote just one day before Epstein reported to prison. “I can still barely understand it.”

Mr. Mandelson came under scrutiny last week when the contents of Epstein’s 50th birthday book were made public by the U.S. House Oversight Committee. The book included photos of Mr. Mandelson and Epstein spending time together, along with a note from Mr. Mandelson to Epstein.

“Once upon a time, an intelligent, sharp-witted man they call ‘mysterious’ parachuted into my life … you would spend many hours just waiting for him to turn up … And often, no sooner were you used to having him around, you would suddenly be alone again … Leaving you with some ‘interesting’ friends to entertain instead,” Mr. Mandelson wrote in his letter.

“But wherever he is in the world, he remains my best pal!” the now-former ambassador wrote.