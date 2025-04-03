Abortion Protester’s Trial Prompts American Warning About Free Speech and Trade in Great Britain

The State Department says it is monitoring the trial and is concerned about freedom of expression in the United Kingdom.

Charges against an anti-abortion protester in the United Kingdom are reportedly leading to warnings from America about the state of free speech there and its potential impact on trade negotiations.

The 64-year-old anti-abortion advocate Livia Tossici-Bolt is expected to learn the verdict in her trial on Friday. She was charged for allegedly breaching a buffer zone outside of an abortion clinic at Bournemouth and holding a sign that read, “Here to talk if you want to.”

The United Kingdom’s law makes it a criminal offense to “intentionally or recklessly” influence “any person’s decision to access or facilitate abortion services at an abortion clinic,” obstruct someone from accessing the facility, or “cause harassment, alarm or distress.” Some actions that run afoul of the law include handing out anti-abortion leaflets or prayer, including silent prayer. An official British government website states that “anyone found guilty of breaking the new laws will face an unlimited fine.”

There have been several cases of anti-abortion protesters facing charges and convictions under the law in recent months. However, Ms. Tossici-Bolt’s case has drawn the interest of President Trump’s administration.

On Sunday, the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor posted on X, “U.S.-UK relations share a mutual respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. However, as Vice President Vance has said, we are concerned about freedom of expression in the United Kingdom.”

“While recently in the UK, DRL Senior Advisor Sam Samson met with Livia Tossici-Bolt, who faces criminal charges for offering conversation within a legally prohibited ‘buffer zone’ at an abortion clinic,” the bureau said. “We are monitoring her case. It is important that the UK respect and protect freedom of expression.”

According to a report from Britain’s Telegraph, concerns about free speech were mentioned in discussions about trade as Mr. Trump prepared to impose tariffs on all imports. When the outlet asked about the statement, it reported that a source familiar with the trade negotiations said there should be “no free trade without free speech.”

The State Department did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment by the time of publication.

However, the U.K. business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, told Times Radio that the issue of free speech has “not been part of the trade negotiations that I’ve been part of.” He later told BBC Radio 4’s Today that free speech has not been a “material factor” in trade negotiations.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump announced his long-awaited list of tariffs as part of his “Liberation Day,” and the U.K. was included on a list of countries subject to a 10 percent tariff on exports.

Besides the potential impact on trade, Ms. Tossici-Bolt’s trial comes as American officials have expressed concern about free speech in Europe overall.

In February, Vice President Vance said the “backslide away from conscience rights has placed the basic liberties of religious Britons, in particular, in the crosshairs.”

“”I wish I could say that this was a fluke, a one-off, crazy example of a badly written law being enacted against a single person. But no,” he said.

In October, a U.K. Army veteran, Adam Smith-Connor, was convicted for praying silently outside of an abortion clinic and ordered to pay $12,000.

Ms. Tossici-Bolt said in a statement that she is “grateful to the U.S. State Department for taking note of my case.”

“Great Britain is supposed to be a free country, yet I’ve been dragged through court merely for offering consensual conversation,” she said. “It is tragic to see that the increase of censorship in this country has made the U.S. feel it has to remind us of our shared values and basic civil liberties.”

According to Alliance Defending Freedom International, which is defending Ms. Tossici-Bolt, the judge who will hand down her verdict is the same judge that presided over Smith-Connor’s case.