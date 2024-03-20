British Agency to Probe Alleged Breach of Kate Middleton’s Health Data at Hospital Where She Was Treated for Abdominal Procedure

The development is igniting intrigue in the mystery surrounding the Royal family that reached a fever pitch after Ms. Middletown released a manipulated family photo last week.

The world can’t seem to get enough of the drama surrounding the uncertain health status of the Princess of Wales — not even the staff at the private, world-renowned hospital where she was treated.

At least one staff member at the London Clinic reportedly tried to access the health records of Kate Middleton while she was a patient there for an unspecified abdominal procedure in January. The British government’s privacy watchdog group, the Information Commissioner’s Office, said in a statement on Wednesday that it is assessing the information it has received in a breach report.

The development is igniting intrigue over the mystery surrounding the Royal family that reached a fever pitch after Ms. Middletown released a manipulated family photo last week. Though the drama seemed poised to cool down after a video surfaced on Tuesday depicting her and Prince William out shopping, that wasn’t the case after the British tabloid newspaper The Mirror reported that the London Clinic had violated rules on patient confidentiality.

“There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues,” the chief executive of the London Clinic, Al Russell, said in a statement. He added that “in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken.” Kensington Palace told Reuters that this issue was “a matter for The London Clinic.”

The allegations of misconduct involving Ms. Middleton’s health information are “pretty severe,” the British Parliament’s under-secretary of state for mental health and women’s health, Maria Caulfield, said in an interview with Sky News. “From a health perspective, it’s not acceptable to be looking at people’s notes, but it has been spotted and action has been taken.”