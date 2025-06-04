The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Burning Car Carrier With 800 Electric Vehicles Aboard Adrift in Pacific After Crew Abandons Ship

There is a growing concern about fires on car-carrying vessels due to lithium batteries.

Via U.S. Coast Guard
The crew of a large cargo ship carrying thousands of vehicles, including approximately 800 EVs, abandoned the vessel after being unable to extinguish a fire onboard. Via U.S. Coast Guard
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

An emergency response is under way in the waters of the North Pacific Ocean after the crew of a large cargo ship carrying thousands of vehicles, including approximately 800 EVs, abandoned ship after being unable to extinguish a fire onboard.

The Morning Midas was transporting 3,000 vehicles from China to Lázaro Cárdenas, Mexico, when the fire started in waters off of Alaska’s Aleutian island chain early Tuesday.

The United States Coast Guard says it was responding to the area about 300 miles southwest of Adak.

In an emailed statement to The New York Sun, Zodiac Maritime, which manages the ship, said it had initial reports of smoke emanating from one of the decks at about midnight on Tuesday.

At least some of the electric vehicles were on the deck. The crew tried to put out the fire using the ship’s onboard fire suppression system but was unsuccessful. 

The crew of 22 used lifeboats to flee the burning ship and was later picked up by a nearby merchant vessel. No injuries were reported.

The ship left China on May 26, according to a ship-tracking website, Marine Traffic. The ship was built in 2006 and is about 600 feet long. It sails under a Liberian flag.

“We are working closely with emergency responders with a tug being deployed to support salvage and firefighting operations,” the company said.

It added that its priority was to ensure the continued safety of the crew and protect the marine environment: “We would like to thank all parties involved for their assistance.”

Lithium batteries, which are used in EVs, are blamed for a growing number of fires, including in electronic devices onboard planes, but it was not known if a lithium battery was to blame for the fire on the Morning Midas.

A car carrier caught fire in the North Sea in 2023, killing one crewman. The owner of the ship said the fire was likely to have started from an EV battery.

Insurers have also raised concerns about an increasing risk of fires on car carriers, an industry site, Container News, reported.

LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use