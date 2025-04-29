‘Trump Is Trying To Break Us’: Canada Defies Trump, Votes in Liberal Party for the Fourth Consecutive Time

Canada’s Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, swept federal elections on Monday, riding a wave of threats of a trade war and annexation by President Trump.

Late last year, the party had looked as if it was heading towards defeat until a surge in nationalism developed among voters. National Pride has swelled in the country after Mr. Trump had begun verbally attacking Canada over its economy and made threats over its sovereignty, by suggesting that the country should become the 51st State.

“We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons,” PM Carney said in a victory speech before supporters in Ottawa.

“As I’ve been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country. These are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never … ever happen. But we also must recognize the reality that our world has fundamentally changed.”

Mr. Carney, a former Bank of Canada chief, never held an elected office before winning 86 percent of the party vote in March, beating out the former finance minister, Chrystia Freeland. He has also served as governor for the central banks of Canada and the United Kingdom and had campaigned for the top spot on his reputation as a disaster manager. He led the banks through the 2008 financial crisis and Brexit, respectively, and since 2020 has been the nation’s Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance at the United Nations.

Before Mr. Trump’s comments, Canada’s Conservative Party leader, Pierre Poilievere, had steadily led polls by double digits. However, after Mr. Trudeau’s resignation and since the start of Mr. Trump’s campaign against America’s northern neighbor, support for the Liberal Party has soared to 37 percent from 16 percent leaving them within the poll’s margin of error against conservatives’ 47 percent, according to a February survey by the Angus Reid Institute.

“We are cognizant of the fact that we didn’t get over the finish line yet,” Mr. Poilievre told supporters in Ottawa. “We know that change is needed, but change is hard to come by. It takes time. It takes work. And that’s why we have to learn the lessons of tonight — so that we can have an even better result the next time Canadians decide the future of the country.”

As the polls opened on election day, Mr. Trump kept trolling the Canadian people with comments on social media and suggesting that he was on the ballot.

“Good luck to the Great people of Canada,” He said in a post on Truth Social.

“Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st. State of the United States of America.”