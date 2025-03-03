Driver Plows Through Group of Pedestrians at Mannheim, Germany, Killing at Least One and Injuring Several Others

At least one person is dead, and several are injured after a suspect drove a car into pedestrians at Mannheim, Germany.

Police say that around midday local time on Monday, a black SUV driving at high speeds rammed into a group of people. A suspect has been arrested, according to a police spokesman, Stefan Wilhem.

Mr. Wilhem told reporters, “We can’t yet give information on whether there were further perpetrators.”

The attack came as many in Germany were gathering for parades to mark the beginning of the pre-Lenten carnival season. Law enforcement has been on high alert for potential attacks as social media accounts connected to ISIS have called for attacks on events in Cologne and Nuremberg.

Germany has been rocked by a series of deadly car-ramming attacks in recent months. In February, at least 30 people were injured after a suspect, identified as a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, drove into a crowd of people in Munich.

The attack took place 10 days before Germany held its federal elections and shortly before the Munich Security Conference, which drew in major world figures such as President Zelensky and Vice President Vance.

In December, six people were killed and around 300 others were injured when a suspect drove a car into a Christmas market in Magdeburg. The suspect in that attack was identified as a 50-year-old Saudi-born psychiatrist, whom German officials say held “Islamophobic” views.

An Afghan national was accused of stabbing and killing a 41-year-old man and a toddler in a park at Bavaria in January.