Charles III Hopes To Be the Flower King

His passion for plants and floristry blooms as a theme to unite the generations over whom he’ll rule.

When you are an aging 74-year-old king whose popularity is lower than that of your son, Prince William, it’s helpful to be attached to something relatable to the younger generation. For King Charles III, whose coronation occurs Saturday, that is his passion for flowers.

Starting in 1985, he turned the property of Highgrove House into a laboratory for sustainable farming. It received certified organic status in 1994. Floristry itself is one of King Charles’s passions, which is why so many eagerly await the chance to dissect all the symbolism of the flowers chosen at what will be England’s first coronation since that of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in 1953.

Queen Victoria popularized examining the symbolism of flowers in the 1800s. (She even wore them in her hair.) The Brits consider this a fun sport. Already hints of Charles’s passions were planted in the coronation invitation, which is festooned with flora. All four national flowers were sprinkled into the hand-drawn watercolor design: the Welsh daffodil, the Scottish thistle, the Irish shamrock, and, of course, the English rose.

The design’s lively fantasy garden was filled with fluttering butterflies, bluebells, and bees, cornflowers, acorns, and an array of meadow flowers, strawberries, and dancing leaves. Also included was a figure from British folklore called the Green Man, which symbolizes the rebirth of spring, as well as the iconic lily of the valley.

The dainty lily of the valley was Elizabeth’s favorite flower and also part of her coronation bouquet 70 years ago. King Charles’s favorite flower, as he announced at the famed Chelsea Flower Show in 2020, is the delphinium. “For me, the magnificent, gloriously appareled delphinium, with its impeccable bearing and massed in platoons, holds pride of place in my botanical affections,” he enthused.

Pundits and flower experts like myself are predicting that the delphinium, which symbolizes both goodwill and remembrance, will be part of the floral displays along with the lily of the valley. Furthermore, the floral demands Charles implemented in Elizabeth’s funeral also bode well for connecting to younger subjects.

At the funeral, the new king made sure to use sustainable practices on the Queen’s casket. So no floral foam was used, for flora foam isn’t biodegradable. Instead, moss and sticks were used to support the pink and purple flower theme. He also asked that well-wishers not leave flowers wrapped in plastic in honor of the Queen and encouraged paper and compostable packaging for all mementos.

So expect sustainably designed flowers in urns and installations and on tables. For his mother’s funeral, Charles chose deep burgundy scabiosa, pink-toned sedum, geraniums, and lush bright roses for the funeral casket. There was myrtle in there too, since all royal wedding bouquets have this plant dating back to Victoria. It symbolizes happy marriages.

The color scheme is shrouded in mystery but since the invitation had pastoral meadow-like flowers, many expect a less formal tightly clustered English design and more branches, greens, and wispy airy flowers. There is no doubt that Charles’s commitment to environmental practices will be reflected in his choices, which also is a map of how he will lead — and, hopefully, prosper.

Flowers have historically been both a beautiful and effective way for monarchs to message their vision. It has been widely reported that national florists’ associations, along with historians, National Heritage experts, and King Charles’s private gardeners are all part of the consultations for the big event.

To succeed, Charles will need the support of the younger generation, especially when polls indicate that while 78 percent of Britons over 65 are supportive of the monarchy, only 32 percent of those between 18 and 24 back the monarchy. Perhaps being the “Flower King” and his championing of ecology and environmental reform can not only root him to the public but help modernize the monarchy.

The two-hour proceedings start at 5 a.m. New York time. Live TV streaming platforms in America will carry the coronation ceremony, as will the networks, which plan to give blocks of time to the event.