The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Chile Becomes Latest Latin American Nation To Veer Right With Election of Trump-Loving Kast

The new president-elect promises to ‘Make Chile Great Again.’

José Antonio Kast Rist via X.com
José Antonio Kast Rist hugs his wife, María Pía Adriasola Barroilhet, following his victory in the runoff election for Chile's presidency, December 14, 2025. José Antonio Kast Rist via X.com
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Tens of thousands of supporters turned out in Santiago Sunday night to celebrate the victory of a right-wing supporter of President Trump, José Antonio Kast, in Chile’s presidential contest.

The former lawmaker and Republican Party candidate, Mr. Kast, secured 58.2 percent of the vote, defeating the Communist Party candidate of the left-wing governing coalition, Jeannette Jara in a runoff vote following the November 14 election.

Mr. Kast’s supporters took to the streets — many wearing “Make Chile Great Again” hats — waving flags and cheering. Some in the crowd hoisted photos of the former dictator, General Augusto Pinochet. Mr. Kast’s brother, Miguel Kast, was a minister in the military dictatorship that ended in 1990. 

The victory — marked by one of the highest turnouts in Chilean history at 85.4 percent of registered voters — puts Chile on a rightward trajectory mimicking several of its neighbors recently. 

However, Mr. Kast will be pressed to find a governing coalition in Chile’s lower legislative body, the Chamber of Deputies. The left-wing bloc comprised of the outgoing president, Gabriel Boric’s, United for Chile party, and the Communist Party holds 103 of the 155 seats. The same bloc holds 26 of the 50 Senate seats.

Mr. Kast has promised to expel all undocumented migrants and to build a border wall along Peru and Bolivia. Fears about uncontrolled illegal migration and crime were central issues in the vote.

“Without security there is no peace, without peace there is no democracy, without democracy there is no freedom. Chile will once again be free from crime, free from anguish, free from fear,” he told supporters during his victory speech.

Among his promises, Mr. Kast has vowed to build more maximum-security prisons like the mega-jail in El Salvador that the United States sent planes of migrants earlier this year. Mr. Kast wants to cut government spending and cut government jobs in an effort to spur economic growth.

Mr. Kast’s win is the latest shift to the right in South America. Argentina, Bolivia, and Ecuador have elected conservative leaders in recent years. Right-wing candidates in Colombia and Peru could also win elections next year.

Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, celebrated the victory on X. “The left retreats,” Mr. Milei wrote. “Freedom advances.” The post showed a map of South American countries that have moved to the right.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Mr. Kast. “The United States looks forward to partnering with his administration to strengthen regional security and revitalize our trade relationship,” Mr. Rubio said in an X post.

LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use