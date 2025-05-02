China Says It Is Open to Tariff Talks With the U.S. — but Only Under Certain Conditions

‘[The U.S.] should be prepared and take action on issues such as correcting wrong practices and canceling unilateral tariff increases,’ an official says.

PERRY CHIARAMONTE Published: May. 2, 2025 08:58 AM ET Updated: May. 2, 2025 09:20 AM ET

Officials in Communist China say that the “door is open” for trade talks requested by the White House but demand that the steep tariffs be cancelled.

The comments were made during a press conference with a Ministry of Commerce spokesman in Beijing on Friday in response to a question about American officials claiming to be negotiating on economic trade issues.

“The tariff war and the trade war were unilaterally launched by the United States. If the United States wants to talk, it should show the sincerity of the talks,” the ministry spokesman said.

“It should be prepared and take action on issues such as correcting wrong practices and canceling unilateral tariff increases.”

The comments were the latest salvo in the escalating trade war. Chinese imports into America are currently facing a steep 145 percent tariff after both sides have been upping levies in a tit-for-tat battle. American goods entering China are currently facing a tariff of 125 percent.

Trump administration officials have said they are under the belief that Beijing is willing to come to the table to reach an agreement.

“The Chinese are reaching out. They want to meet. They want to talk,” Secretary of State Rubio said during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday, adding that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is involved in efforts to begin talks.

Rubio also said America needs to be less dependent on goods from China.

“It cannot wait any longer. Two more years in this direction and we are going to be in a lot of trouble, really dependent on China,” Rubio said. “So, I do think there’s this broader question about how much we should buy from them at all moving forward.”

President Trump has claimed recently that trade talks are already under way, something officials in Beijing denied on Friday.

“China’s position on the issue has been consistent: If it’s a fight, we’ll fight. If it’s talks, the door is open,” the Commerce Ministry spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the 25 percent tariff on imported automobile parts, including engines, transmissions, and electrical components, is set to take effect on Saturday.