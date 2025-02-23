Christian Democrats Union Wins German Election as Far-Right AfD Party Gains Ground, Placing Second in Exit Polls

‘We have never been stronger — we are the second biggest force,’ says AfD co-leader Alice Weidel.

Germany has elected Friedrich Merz, a candidate for the country’s conservative Christian Democrats Union party, as its next Chancellor in a squeak-out victory, beating the far-right AfD party in an election that saw the highest voter turnout in decades.

Exit polls showed that the CDU bloc won nearly 30 percent of the vote, leaving the AfD, or the Alternative for Germany Party, polling in second place at 21 percent, according to Reuters.



Mr. Merz said in remarks after the polls were released that he was aware of the challenge ahead.

“We need to get a functioning government established as quickly as possible,” he said. “Celebrate now and tomorrow the work starts.”

The populist AfD party says their climb in the polls to second place was a cause for success as they look towards the next election cycle.

“We have never been stronger — we are the second biggest force,” AfD co-leader Alice Weidel said to a chorus of cheers from supporters at an election party at Berlin.

“We are the only party with a double-digit score compared to the past elections,” she said, adding, “in the next elections we will take over from the CDU and be in the first place.”

Despite their outstanding showing in which they beat out the Social Democrat Party of Germany, AfD will likely have no influence in the new parliament as many of the mainstream political parties in Germany, including the CDU, have said that they would not form a coalition with the hard-right party.

“I can assure voters in Germany very clearly of one thing: We will not work with the party that calls itself Alternative for Germany — not before (the election), not after, never,” Mr. Merz told a convention of constituents earlier this month.

“This party stands against everything our party and our country built up in Germany over the past years and decades. It stands against our Western orientation, it stands against the euro, it stands against NATO.”