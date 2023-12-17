Communications Blackout in Place Over Gaza To Protect Israeli Operations in Fierce Search for Hostages

Secretary Austin is due in Israel this week, as pressure mounts for a ceasefire sought by America and by Israel’s foes.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israel’s government is facing calls for a cease-fire from Europeans and from protesters at home who are using, among other things, the fatal shooting of three Israelis held hostage by Hamas to pressure Israel into acceding to Hamas’ demands for a ceasefire 10-week-old war in Gaza.

The protesters are urging the government to renew hostage negotiations with Hamas, which Israel has vowed to destroy. The Jewish state could also face pressure to scale back major combat operations when America’s defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, visits this week. Washington has expressed growing unease with civilian casualties

That unease is being expressed despite the fact that Washington has been providing vital military and diplomatic support for the war. Prime Minister Netanyahu said Israel “will continue to fight until the end,” with the goal of extirpating Hamas, which triggered the war with its attack into southern Israel on October 7. Palestinian Arabs slaughtered some 1,200, mostly civilians, including women and children and elderly persons, and captured scores of hostages.

Mr. Netanyahu vowed to bring back the estimated 129 hostages still in captivity. Anger over the mistaken killing of hostages is could increase pressure on him to renew Qatar-mediated negotiations with Hamas over swapping more of the remaining captives for Palestinian Arabs, some already serving sentences for major crimes, imprisoned in Israel.

The Israeli press is reporting that the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, David Barnea, met over the weekend with Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who has mediated with Hamas, to discuss renewed talks. Gaza meanwhile remained under a communications blackout, presumably to protect war measures by the IDF.