‘Congratulations to Both Countries on Using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,’ Trump Says of India, Pakistan Ceasefire

ASSOCIATED PRESS May. 10, 2025 09:14 AM ET

ISLAMABAD — India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to a ceasefire following American-led talks to end the most serious military confrontation between the nuclear-armed rivals in decades.

The ceasefire deal follows weeks of clashes, missile and drone strikes across their borders that were triggered by a gun massacre of tourists last month that India blames on Pakistan, which denies the charge. Dozens of civilians have been killed on both sides.

The first word of the truce came from President Trump, who posted on his Truth Social platform that he was pleased to announce that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Pakistan’s foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, announced the ceasefire on Geo News. He said Saudi Arabia and Turkey played an important role in facilitating the deal.

India’s foreign secretary, Vikram Misri, said the head of military operations from both countries spoke Saturday afternoon.

“It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, and in the air and sea. Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding.” The top military officials would speak again on May 12, Mr. Misri added.

The deal has brought a swift conclusion to military escalation.

India said it targeted Pakistani air bases early Saturday after Islamabad fired several high-speed missiles at military and civilian infrastructure in the country’s Punjab state. Pakistan said it intercepted most missiles and responded with retaliatory strikes on India.

India Says It Gave a Befitting Reply to Pakistan Strikes

Earlier Saturday, India’s military held a press briefing at New Delhi, saying Pakistan targeted health facilities and schools at its three air bases in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

“Befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions,” said Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said India was committed to “non-escalation” provided that Pakistan reciprocated. However, Pakistani ground forces were observed mobilizing toward forward areas, she said, “indicating an offensive intent to further escalate the situation.”

“Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness,” she added.

Pakistan’s military said it used medium-range Fateh missiles to hit an Indian missile storage facility and air bases in the cities of Pathankot and Udhampur.

It was not possible to independently verify all the actions attributed to Pakistan or India.

An army spokesman, Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif, said Pakistan’s air force assets were safe following the Indian assault.

Indian Strikes Target Pakistani Air Bases

Tensions have soared since an attack at a popular tourist site in India-controlled Kashmir left 26 civilians dead, mostly Indian Hindu tourists, on April 22. New Delhi has blamed Pakistan for backing the assault, an accusation Islamabad rejects.

Indian missiles on Saturday targeted Nur Khan air base at the garrison city of Rawalpindi, near the capital Islamabad, Murid air base at Chakwal city, and Rafiqui air base in the Jhang district of eastern Punjab province, according to Pakistan’s military spokesman.

There were no immediate reports of the strike or its aftermath from residents at the densely populated Rawalpindi.

Pakistanis celebrated the missile launches on India.

“Thank God we have finally responded to Indian aggression,” said Muhammad Ashraf, who had gone out in Lahore for breakfast. There were jubilant scenes in Peshawar and Karachi.