Criminal Investigation Underway as Australian Nurses on Chat App Threaten Israeli Man, Claim To Kill Israeli Patients

‘When the time comes, I want you to remember my face so you can understand that you will die the most disgusting death,’ one of the medical workers told an Israeli social media influencer.

A pair of health care workers in Australia are under investigation after they were caught on camera giving a horrifying rant against Jewish people, including threatening to kill an Israeli man and saying that they had previously killed Jews in their care.

The man and the woman, who claimed they were doctors, spewed their antisemitic venom toward the man during a conversation on Chatruletka. The app randomly matches up users across the globe for live on-camera conversations.

“It’s Palestine’s country, not your country, you piece of s***,” the unidentified woman can be seen saying to the man after he said he was from Israel. The discussion was posted to social media by influencer, Max Veifer, Max Veifer, who regularly posts his Chatruletka conversations with people around the world.

The conversation between them quickly escalated after Mr. Veifer asked for peace and the woman replied, “When the time comes, I want you to remember my face so you can understand that you will die the most disgusting death.”

The two medical professionals then told him that they would refuse to treat him if he came to their hospital and would even kill him.

“You have no idea how many Israelis came to this hospital and …” the man dressed in scrubs said before pausing to move his arm across his neck in a throat-slashing motion.

Australian officials identified the two hospital workers as nurses employed by Bankstown Hospital in Sydney. They were suspended on Thursday. New South Wales Health Minister Ryan Park declared they would never work for the state health department again, according to The Associated Press.

“They are vile, disgusting and deranged individuals,” Mr. Park said.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the pair were “stood down” by authorities in a post on X.

“The antisemitic (sic) video circulating today is disgusting. The comments are vile. The footage is sickening and shameful,” he said, adding that the pair have been referred to the police for criminal investigation.

“These antisemitic comments, driven by hate, have no place in our health system and no place anywhere in Australia.”

Australia has seen a surge of antisemitic attacks since the October 7, 2023, massacre by Hamas in Israel. Nearly 200 people have been charged with antisemitic-related crimes in the state of New South Wales alone since October 2023, according to The Associated Press.

Hate crime legislation, including mandatory jail time for displaying hate symbols like a Nazi salute, aimed at tamping down the rise in antisemitism overwhelmingly passed the Australian House of Representatives last week and is awaiting a Senate vote.