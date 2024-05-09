David Cameron Says UK Will Not Follow US Lead and Block Weapons to Israel

‘There’s a very fundamental difference between the US situation and the UK situation,’ foreign minister David Cameron says. ‘The US is a massive state supplier of weapons to Israel.’

The foreign minister of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, says that the UK will not be withholding arms sales to Israel, breaking with American policy.

In a question and answer session after a speech Thursday, Mr. Cameron explained that, “There’s a very fundamental difference between the US situation and the UK situation,” according to the Guardian.

“The US is a massive state supplier of weapons to Israel. We do not have a UK government supply of weapons to Israel. We have a number of licenses, and I think our defense exports to Israel are responsible for significantly less than 1 percent of their total. That is a big difference,” Mr. Cameron said.

He added that the UK government has made clear that they will not support a major operation in Rafah “unless there was a very clear plan for how to protect people and save lives, and all the rest of it.”

“We have not seen that plan, so in the circumstances we will not support a major operation in Rafah,” Mr. Cameron said.

The announcement from Mr. Cameron comes after President Biden announced that he would not be supplying weapons such as 2,000-pound bombs to Israel.

Mr. Cameron said he would focus on improving the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. UK officials have not yet said whether there is a red line where they would stop supplying weapons to Israel.