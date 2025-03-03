The New York Sun

Deadly Stabbing Attack at Haifa Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

Druze assailant killed by security guards; incident marks first fatal attack since Gaza ceasefire talks stalled.

AP/Ariel Schalit
Members of ZAKA rescue services carry the body of a 70-year-old killed in stabbing attack at Haifa, Israel, March 30, 2025. Four others were also injured in the incident. AP/Ariel Schalit
An apparent terror attack occurred at a bus station in the Israeli city of Haifa on Monday morning, leaving one dead and another four injured during the stabbing attack.

The assailant was quickly shot down by security guards at the scene, a police spokesperson said to Reuters.

The victim, a man identified as being in his 60s, had been fatally stabbed in the back multiple times according to a report from The Times of Israel

Among those injured was a 15-year-old boy who underwent surgery and is recovering at nearby Rambam Medical Center. Three others were wounded during the melee and are listed in stable condition.

Police identified to the news outlet that the attacker was Jethro Shaheen, 20, an Arab Druze citizen of Israel who had returned to the country a week ago after spending several months abroad. 

Knesset member Hamed Amar, who is also Druze, condemned the attacks, saying that it was “carried out by a terrorist with German citizenship who was born and lived in Germany.”

“Such an act of terrorism is contrary to every moral and human value and certainly does not reflect the loyal spirit of the Druze community in Israel, which is a full partner in defending the state and its values.”

The incident marks the first fatal attack since ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas have stalled.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed condolences to the victim’s family and vowed to combat any further threats towards Israeli citizens.

“My wife Sara and I extend our deepest condolences to the family of the victim of the horrific terrorist attack in Haifa, and we send our wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said in a statement.

“We will continue to fight those who seek to harm us — wherever they are — and we will defeat them.”

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

