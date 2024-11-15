The New York Sun

Downing Street Apologizes for Serving Meat and Alcohol at Diwali Celebration

The Prime Minister’s office, facing a backlash from the Hindu community, promises to rectify future events.

Mina Kim/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prime Minister Starmer has a tilak applied by a member of the Arunima Kumar Dance Company during a reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate Diwali October 29, 2024 at London, England. Mina Kim/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Downing Street issued a pleading apology Friday to the United Kingdom’s Hindu community after they served meat and alcohol during a celebration for the Diwali holiday.

The official resident and office of the Prime Minister are attempting to save face after they received a backlash from the public, including from a conservative Member of Great Britain’s Parliament, Shivani Raja, who said that it displayed a “disappointing lack of knowledge,” according to the Daily Mail.

“I feel this speaks poorly against the organisation of this year’s event — with a disappointing lack of knowledge of the customs and traditions that many British citizens hold dear,” she said in a letter to Prime Minister Starmer. “As a practising Hindu, representing thousands of Hindus within my own constituency of Leicester East, I have been deeply saddened to hear that this year’s festivities were overshadowed in the greatest Office of State by negativity, as a result of this oversight.”

A spokeswoman for Downing Street released a statement insinuating that he had meant no disrespect.

“The Prime Minister was pleased to welcome a range of communities celebrating Diwali to a reception in Downing Street,” The statement reads. “He paid tribute to the huge contribution the British Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities make to our country and how the government is driven by the shared values of hard work, ambition and aspiration.”

“A mistake was made in the organisation of the event. We understand the strength of feeling on this issue and so would apologise to the community and assure them it will not happen again.”

The Hindu faith does not forbid its practitioners from consuming meat or alcoholic drinks. Still, many prefer not to imbibe, and some also follow a vegetarian diet.

Sitting Prime Ministers have been holding Diwali celebrations at 10 Downing Street since 2009 but gained more prominence when the first Hindu Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, was pictured lighting candles with his family during the annual celebration.

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

