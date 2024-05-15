The New York Sun

Dozens of Former American Military Leaders Defend Israel, an ‘Indispensable Ally,’ Amid Strained Relations With Washington

Iran and its terrorist proxies ‘are also enemies of the United States and everything we stand for,’ the leaders assert.

Israeli soldiers drive a tank at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip Sunday, May 5, 2024. AP/Tsafrir Abayov
Dozens of retired American military leaders are warning that a growing divide between Washington and Jerusalem will threaten national security, declaring in an open letter that “it is imperative that America stand by this indispensable ally.”

Enemies of Israel — namely, Iran and its terrorist proxies in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen — “are also enemies of the United States and everything we stand for,” the leaders assert. “This Iranian-backed axis of terror, as well as other adversaries and allies around the world, are watching closely to see whether the United States will stand by one of its closest allies fighting in self-defense, even when the going gets tough.”

The letter, released through the nonprofit think tank, The Jewish Institute for National Security of America, has amassed 94 signatures as of Wednesday. Its firm defense of the Jewish state comes as President Biden strains relations with his most reliable ally in the Middle East. America is increasingly distancing itself from Israel as it makes a hesitant push into Rafah. 

Though some political leaders and international bodies have accused Israel of engaging in genocide, the military leaders asserts that “Israel has fought in accordance with the laws of armed conflict.” 

They also pointed toward Israel’s advanced military technologies and intelligence services that “work hand in glove” with America’s military. That friendship is fundamental, they say, to the defense of freedom and democracy from forces of violence and extremism around the world. “The benefits of this partnership for the American people and this important region are many, and too valuable, to forsake.”

M.J. KOCH

Ms. Koch graduated in 2023 from Harvard College, where she was the editor-in-chief of the student weekly, the Harvard Independent. She reports on issues of higher education and foreign policy at The New York Sun.

