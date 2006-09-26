The New York Sun

Join
Editorials

Benedict’s Challenge

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN

If anyone thought that Benedict XVI had backed off after the furor kicked up earlier this month by his comments on Islam, yesterday’s remarks by the pontiff, delivered to nearly two dozen Arab and Muslim ambassadors, should set things clear. The pope quoted his predecessor, John Paul II, who was heroic in winning the Cold War: “As Pope John Paul II said in his memorable speech to young people at Casablanca in Morocco: ‘Respect and dialogue require reciprocity in all spheres, especially in that which concerns basic freedoms, more particularly religious freedom.'”

“Reciprocity” is a theme that was made famous by a prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, as at least some of the Arab ambassadors surely will recall. The pope seemed to be suggesting that Western attitudes toward Islam would depend on how Islamic countries grant or deny freedom to Christians in their midst. The record to date has been poor, even though Christians — from Copts in Egypt to Chaldeans in Iraq — have a long history in the Arab and Islamic world. A diminished state known as “dhimmitude” is about the best Christians can hope for in many countries.

In Saudi Arabia, as many as 1 million Catholics, many of them Filipinos, suffer in a country where, as the State Department’s report on religious freedom put it, “The public practice of non-Muslim religions is prohibited.” The West, by contrast, bends over backwards to stress its tolerance. British police will now reportedly tell Muslim community leaders operational details of their raids weeks before they take place. The pope has it right: The onus is on Islam to demonstrate reciprocity to the West when it comes to religious freedom.

THE NEW YORK SUN
THE NEW YORK SUN

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use