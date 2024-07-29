Eight Stabbed, Including Children, in Northwest England at Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Workshop

At least eight people have been stabbed by an unnamed attacker at the English town of Southport, a suburb of Liverpool just 20 miles north of the city. The attack occurred at a local children’s club which was hosting a dance workshop inspired by pop star Taylor Swift.

According to the BBC, the attack occurred just before noon, local time. No deaths have been announced by the police yet, but multiple children were taken to nearby hospitals. Prime Minister Starmer has called the mass-stabbing “horrendous and deeply shocking.”

Shortly after the attack began, a man was detained by local police. “Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station,” the Merseyside police said in a statement. “Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and the local member of Parliament denounced the attack. “All my thoughts are with the families & loved ones of those affected,” Ms. Cooper writes. “I have spoken to the Merseyside Police & Crime Commissioner to convey full support to the police & thanks to the emergency services responding.”

A local journalist, Tim Johnson of Eye on Southport, tells the BBC he arrived on the scene just minutes after the police were called this morning. He described seeing a young girl covered in blood being taken away on a stretcher.

“Her parents were running after her. It was horrendous. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Mr. Johnson said. “”There were so many police cars. It was a mass of blue lights. “I saw ambulance men and women in tears. People were in tears in the streets.”