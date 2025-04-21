El Salvador’s President Proposes Prisoner Swap With Venezuela: 252 Detainees for Maduro’s Political Prisoners

‘The only reason they are imprisoned is because they opposed you and your electoral fraud,’ Nayib Bukele wrote in a taunting post to Nicolás Maduro about detainees in Venezuela.

The self-proclaimed “world’s coolest dictator,” El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, is offering Venezuela’s president a prisoner swap — 252 detainees, including many deported to El Salvador from America, in exchange for 252 of Nicolás Maduro’s political prisoners.

Issuing a lengthy proposal on X, Mr. Bukele appeared to be taunting Mr. Maduro, calling out by name journalists, activists, and relatives of political opponents — including the mother of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado — imprisoned by the Venezuelan president.

“Mr. @NicolasMaduro , you have said on numerous occasions that you want the Venezuelans back and free. Unlike you, who have political prisoners, we don’t have political prisoners. All the Venezuelans we have in custody were detained as part of an operation against gangs like the Tren de Aragua in the United States,” Mr. Bukele wrote.

“Unlike our detainees, many of whom have committed murder, others have committed rape, and some have even been arrested multiple times before being deported, your political prisoners have committed no crime. The only reason they are imprisoned is because they opposed you and your electoral fraud.

“However, I want to propose a humanitarian agreement that includes the repatriation of 100% of the 252 Venezuelans who were deported, in exchange for the release and delivery of an identical number (252) of the thousands of political prisoners that you hold.”

Venezuela’s attorney general, Tarek William Saab, responded in a statement, calling the proposal “cynical” and demanding to know the status of the prisoners being held in El Salvador.

“I immediately request the complete list with identification of all detainees and their judicial status, as well as proof of life and a medical report on each of the hostages.”

Amid disputes over the validity of Mr. Maduro’s re-election last year, non-governmental organizations say the country has confined more than 800 people for political reasons. Venezuela’s government denies it is holding any political prisoners.

Last month, the Trump administration deported a number of Venezuelan illegal immigrants to El Salvador claiming they are members of the notorious criminal gang Tren de Aragua, which the administration labeled a terrorist organization in February. America is paying $6 million to have them held at the country’s Terrorism Confinement Center.

Over the weekend, the Supreme Court paused the deportation of an additional 18 alleged members of the gang until further notice from the court. The case was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.