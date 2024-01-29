EU Officials Called ‘Idiots’ For Pushing ‘Genderless’ Language in New Toolkit for Member States

The toolkit put out by EU explains ways to be more ‘inclusive’ for women and those who ‘do not conform to the gender binary.’

A Tory member of the British parliament is referring to European Union officials as “idiots” for adopting a new gender inclusive toolkit to inform policy communications and interpersonal interactions.

The Toolkit on Gender-Sensitive Communication has been put forward by the EU as a way to tackle “gender inequality.” The Tory MP, Lee Anderson, says the toolkit is idiotic, and his colleague, Tory MP Tim Loughton, says the move toward a gender-sensitive society is a mistake.

“The idiots that dream this stuff up need to lie down in a dark room,” Mr. Anderson told GB News. “What a load of balls, or to really get them all gendered up, I say male reproductive equipment to the lot of them.”

Mr. Loughton says the document is “Extraordinary and yet another vindication of why we had to decouple ourselves from this increasingly out of touch and delusional Leviathan.”

“Contrary to what the EU thinks you cannot abolish biological sex, but this is another example of the EU trying to turn everyone within its borders into a single characterless homogenized entity,” he said.

Some of the terms advocated for in the toolkit include “gender-sensitive language,” which is defined as “gender equality made manifest through language. Gender equality in language is attained when women and men — and those who do not conform to the binary gender system — are addressed as persons of equal value.”

On the flip side, the toolkit offers examples of “gender-discriminatory language,” including inviting “ambassadors and their wives” to dinner — the implication being that all ambassadors are male. The three types of discriminatory language as described in the document are “Stereotypes, “Invisibility and omission,” and “Subordination and trivialisation.”

The toolkit states that it would, in many cases, be advisable to rewrite typical sayings, such as “king and queen” or “brother and sister” so that the female title would come first. The term “no man’s land” should be replaced with “unclaimed territory.”

It calls for the consistent use of “gender-neutral language” throughout government communications and in everyday life, though that can also be problematic. “It comes with clear downsides,” the toolkit states. “It often takes the male perspective as its basis and can therefore hide important differences in the roles, situations and needs of women/girls and men/boys. Gender-blind projects, programmes and policies do not take into account these diverse roles and needs.”

Toward the end of the document, there is a test included where one can take a quiz to make sure they are adhering to all standards set forth in the toolkit.