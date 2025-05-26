European Leaders Call for Reinterpretation of Human Rights Treaty To Curb Migration

The leaders say they want ‘more room nationally to decide on when to expel criminal foreign nationals.’

A coalition of nine European Union countries, led by Italy and Denmark, is calling for a reinterpretation of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in order to stem the flow of migration to their countries.

The group argues that the treaty’s current interpretation impedes efforts to control irregular migration and expel foreign nationals with criminal records. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen spearheaded the initiative, which has gained support from Austria, Belgium, Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

“The world has changed radically since many of our ideas were conceived,” the leaders said in a joint letter. They argue that the ECHR’s tight constraints prevent necessary actions against individuals who “have chosen not to integrate” and instead “commit crimes.”

Calling these choices “incomprehensible” given the “vast opportunities” available in Europe, their letter emphasizes the need for “more room nationally to decide on when to expel criminal foreign nationals,” particularly in cases involving serious violent crimes or drug-related offenses.

The letter challenges the ECHR’s role, specifically citing cases where its interpretation protected individuals deemed as threats. “The interpretation of the Convention has, in some cases, limited our ability to make political decisions,” the letter said.

The leaders also acknowledge the sensitive nature of their proposal, writing, “Although our aim is to safeguard our democracies, we will likely be accused of the opposite.”

The move comes despite data showing a notable 25 percent drop in irregular arrivals at EU borders in the first months of 2025. Still, the nine leaders said, “There is much more to be done before Europe regains control of irregular migration.”

The initiative aligns with ongoing efforts by Ms. Meloni, Ms. Frederiksen, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to strengthen migration policies. Together, they have formed an informal group exploring “innovative solutions” to manage migration. One such proposal, introduced by the European Commission on March 11, includes a new return regulation allowing member states to transfer migrants to detention centers in third countries, referred to as “return hubs.”

The proposal to reinterpret the ECHR will likely spark heated discussion in the coming weeks and is expected to take center stage at the European summit on June 26 to 27. The Convention, a cornerstone of European human rights for over 70 years, has been ratified by 46 contracting parties, making any significant changes a complex and polarizing task.

Nevertheless, Ms. Meloni and Ms. Frederiksen’s coalition is determined to push forward, concluding their letter with a call for “a new open debate on the interpretation of the European Convention on Human Rights.”

The letter comes as Sweden Democrats party have declared a bold stance ahead of the 2026 general election, pledging to campaign on a platform to entirely halt migration to the Nordic country.

Party leader Jimmie Åkesson and migration policy spokesman Ludvig Aspling wrote in an op-ed published by Svenska Dagbladet that national security must take precedence over the right to asylum, marking a significant hardening of the party’s already strict approach to immigration.

“Sweden’s safety must come first — even when it conflicts with the right of asylum,” Mr. Åkesson wrote in a Facebook post promoting the article. “Before the 2026 election, we will therefore demand that Sweden be given the opportunity to completely stop migration.”