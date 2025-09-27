Eurovision Wheels on Israel

The song contest caves to a boycott and puts up for a vote whether to exclude the Jewish state.

For an organization that champions the tagline “United by Music,” the Eurovision Song Contest’s decision to vote on Israel’s inclusion in next year’s competition represents a shocking betrayal of its own values. The announcement came Thursday after Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, the Netherlands, and Iceland threatened to abandon the Vienna competition in May if Israel is allowed to participate.

The European Broadcasting Union reasoned that the “unprecedented diversity of views” on Israel’s involvement made it impossible “to reach a consensual position” on the issue, according to a letter sent to members. Since Eurovision had “never faced a divisive situation like this before,” the broadcaster concluded the question “merited a broader democratic basis for a decision” where “all members” could be “given a voice.”

Is opposition to Israel’s involvement in the contest really so “unprecedented”? Last year, dozens of former participants signed a petition citing Israel’s alleged “genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza and the decades-long regime of apartheid and military occupation” as grounds for the Israel’s expulsion. Ireland, Iceland, Slovenia, and Spain urged Eurovision to take action against Israel as it did with Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Eurovision rejected the boycott effort, stating that Russian broadcasters were suspended due to “persistent breaches of membership obligations and the violation of public service values.” In contrast, Israel’s broadcaster, KAN, operates independently of government oversight. The song contest also reaffirmed its commitment to remaining apolitical and promoting “connections, diversity and inclusion through music.”

Israel’s 2025 contestant, Yuval Raphael — a survivor of the Nova massacre — competed and captured hearts worldwide with her emotional ballad “New Day Will Rise.” The 24-year-old rising star received a record-breaking number of public votes, boosting her final score to second place. Ms. Raphael’s strong showing even prompted accusations of fraud or manipulation, though Eurovision officials swiftly dismissed these claims.

Yet this year, Israel’s opponents have raised the stakes. The same countries now threaten to withdraw entirely, taking with them substantial participation fees and commercial opportunities. Losing Spain would prove especially costly for the European broadcaster. As one of the music competition’s so-called “Big Five” sponsors, Spain automatically qualifies for the final and provides major financial support.

Such a financial outcome may be challenging. Yet of greater consequence is the possibility of Israel’s expulsion from yet another cultural stage. Earlier this month, a German orchestra was removed from a Belgian festival after organizers said its Israeli conductor had not provided “sufficient clarity about his attitude” toward Israel’s government. Twenty-four hours later, a chess tournament in Spain banned Israeli players from competing under the Israeli flag.

The string of events was observed by Israel’s special envoy for combating antisemitism, Michal Cotler-Wunsh, who warned that “We are witnessing increasing examples of the erasure of ‘the Jew.’” Ms. Cotler-Wunsh added that this follows “decades of systematic demonization, delegitimization, and double standards” perpetrated by the very institutions and organizations created to ensure that the Holocaust would “never again” occur.

Eurovision now stands at a crossroads. Will it uphold the inclusive values it proclaims, or will it become the latest organization to treat Israel — and, by extension, all Jews — as uniquely unworthy of participation in civilized society? The European Broadcasting Union’s 68 members will cast their votes in November. That decision will illuminate whether “United by Music” represents a genuine commitment or merely an empty slogan.