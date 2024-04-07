Explosion, Fire at Paris Apartment Building Kills Three

The French capital suffered an explosion just last year that left several dead and dozens injured.

An explosion at a Paris apartment has left at least three dead, according to the French press reports.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known. Several police and emergency services vehicles were seen outside of an apartment building in the 11th arrondissement on the eastern side of the city.

“The neighbors do not understand what could have triggered this explosion, because there is no gas in the building,”the deputy mayor of the 11th arrondissement, Luc Lebon, told Le Parisien.

One of the dead was a man who fell from a ledge trying to escape the fire, police said. The other two were bodies found inside the apartment.

The French capital has been besieged by explosions over the years, including a 2023 suspected gas leak that left three dead and dozens injured. A manslaughter investigation was conducted by French police, but no one was ever charged.

In 2015, nine Islamic State terrorists launched attacks across Paris using suicide vests and firearms, killing 138 and injuring more than 400 others. Three attackers detonated suicide vests outside of a soccer match, while others opened fire at cafes across the cities. Multiple attackers took hostages at the Bataclan Theater where they killed 90 and injured hundreds more.