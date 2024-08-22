‘Face of Jesus’ Revealed Via Artificial Intelligence Using Shroud Of Turin

The image depicts a man with long hair and a beard, consistent with classical depictions of Jesus.

New advancements in artificial intelligence have led to a fresh interpretation of the Shroud of Turin — and the face of Jesus Christ.

The Shroud of Turin, a 14-foot linen sheet, has divided opinion for centuries. Some assert that it bears an outline of Jesus Christ’s face, while others dismiss it as a medieval forgery. However, recent developments suggest that the cloth may indeed date back to the time of Christ.

Using AI imaging technology, specifically the Midjourney tool, The Daily Express has created a digital representation of the face supposedly imprinted on the shroud. The image depicts a man with long hair and a beard, consistent with classical depictions of Jesus. Visible cuts and grazes on the face and body align with the narrative of crucifixion.

Image: Daily Star pic.twitter.com/ReuwtXbLSF — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) August 21, 2024

Earlier this week, scientists unveiled groundbreaking new evidence that could reveal how Jesus Christ was buried after his crucifixion. The research suggests that the fabric dates back approximately 2,000 years, aligning with the period when Jesus is believed to have lived and died.

Most historical estimates suggest Jesus was crucified in AD 33—nearly 2,000 years ago based on the Julian calendar and biblical accounts.

Italian researchers employed advanced X-ray technology to analyze the linen’s age. The Institute of Crystallography of the National Research Council examined eight small fabric samples, focusing on intricate details of the linen’s structure and cellulose patterns. By using specific aging metrics, including temperature and humidity, they determined the cloth’s age, The Sun reported.

Earlier research in 1988 used carbon dating to assert that the shroud was produced between the years 1260 and 1390, suggesting it originated in the Middle Ages. The Shroud of Turin has been preserved since 1578 in the royal chapel of the Cathedral of San Giovanni Battista in Turin, Italy, lending the relic its name.

Several popes, including John Paul II and Francis, have endorsed the Shroud of Turin as a miraculous relic, though the Catholic Church has no official stance on its authenticity.