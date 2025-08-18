Facing ‘Atomic Pressure,’ Hamas Agrees to July Ceasefire Conditions

Israel had accepted a similar ceasefire package presented last month by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, but as the Gaza City offensive progresses, it now weighs more comprehensive concessions from Hamas.

As Israel prepares to expand its military operations in the Gaza Strip, Hamas has reportedly softened its negotiating position and agreed to a ceasefire and hostage release deal presented by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

Under the proposed agreement, Hamas would release 10 living hostages and return the remains of 18 deceased Israeli hostages in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences. The deal is reportedly nearly identical to one presented last month by President Trump’s Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, and accepted by Israel but rejected by Hamas.

The new proposal sees Hamas conceding on several points that had previously caused negotiations to stall. Just weeks ago, Hamas had demanded that Israel release 200 prisoners serving life sentences, while Israel agreed to 125. Hamas has now reduced its demand to 150 prisoners.

Hamas has also softened its stance on the size of a buffer zone along the Gaza border, agreeing to a strip between 800 meters and one kilometer wide — up from its previous maximum of 800 meters.

Israel has received the latest agreement, Israeli officials confirmed on Monday. However, Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has recently insisted that Israel will only agree to a deal that meets all of Israel’s demands, including freeing all the hostages at once. The other required provisions include disarming Hamas, demilitarizing Gaza, allowing Israel to maintain security control of the strip to Israel, and putting in power an entity other than the Palestinian Authority.

On Monday, an Israeli official reiterated that Jerusalem remains resolute in its insistence on a comprehensive deal. “Israel’s position has not changed — [regarding both] the release of all the hostages and adherence to the other conditions defined for ending the war,” the official stated.

Still, in an indication that the Israeli government is deliberating, Mr. Netanyahu did not publicly rule out the partial deal.

Hamas’ concessions come as the Israeli government advances its plans to take over Gaza City, including the deployment of 80,000 Israeli soldiers to assert control over Hamas’ stronghold. Mr. Netanyahu reckoned that the deal indicates that “Hamas is under atomic pressure.”

Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, shared a similar sentiment. He stated that Hamas is “willing to discuss a deal for the release of hostages only because of its fear that we seriously intend to conquer Gaza City.”

President Trump, appearing to agree with Jerusalem’s position, stated on Monday that “We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed!!!”