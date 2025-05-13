Family of American Journalist Missing in Syria Denies Reports His Remains Discovered

‘…an initial and erroneous report that Austin Tice was identified among the remains was quickly and completely contradicted,’ the Tice Family says in a statement.

The family of journalist Austin Tice, who was abducted in Syria more than a decade ago, say contrary to reports which surfaced in the Middle Eastern press over the weekend that his remains were not among those discovered in a grave in northern Syria in recent days.

Sky News Arabia and several Israeli press outlets reported Sunday that the body of Mr. Tice, who disappeared in August 2012 while freelance reporting for multiple news outlets on the Syrian Civil War, had been found in a cemetery.

Those familiar with the journalist’s case say that there is no evidence that any of the remains found in an international search effort organized by Qatar to find former ISIS captives were those of Mr. Tice.

“We appreciate whatever mission is ongoing to help families of ISIS victims find closure,” a spokesman for the Tice family said in a statement. “However, an initial and erroneous report that Austin Tice was identified among the remains was quickly and completely contradicted.”

No group has taken credit for Mr. Tice’s abduction. He was kidnapped in Damascus just two months after he entered Syria to cover the conflict before his final year at Georgetown Law School.

The Syrian government has consistently denied responsibility for Mr. Tice’s disappearance, but during the first Trump administration, American officials confirmed that they were engaged in discussions with both Syrian and Russian counterparts to locate Mr. Tice and facilitate his return to his family.

After President Assad was forced from power in December, Mr. Tice’s mother, Debora Tice, said that she hoped her son would be found in one of the many prisons controlled by the regime emptied when rebels overthrew the government.

She also expressed her frustration with the Biden Administration for not sending American officials to look for her son as other political prisoners were being released.