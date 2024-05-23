Father-Son Hamas Duo Confess To Gang-Raping, Killing Israeli Women at Kibbutz on October 7th

The younger terrorist tells Israeli investigators that multiple members of his family raped a woman at a kibbutz.

A father—son duo, both of whom are members of Hamas and took part in the October 7th attacks in Israel, have told Israeli investigators that they raped Israeli women when they invaded the southern part of the country during the assault.

Jamal Hussein Ahmad Radi and his son, Abdallah, told Israeli authorities after they were captured that they took part in raping Israeli women as part of their attack on Israel.

“In each house where we found someone, we either killed them or kidnapped them,” the father told investigators in a video obtained by the Daily Mail. “In the first house I found a woman and her husband, and we hit them with fire and killed them … they were in their late 40s.”

Jamal Radi then very calmly told the Israeli investigator: “I did what I did. I raped her.”

The admitted crimes took place at Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th and the Radi men were both captured by Israel at Gaza.

“I threatened her with my gun to take her clothes off, I remember she was wearing jean shorts, that’s about it,” the elder Radi said. “I don’t know what happened to her, I was there for fifteen minutes and then I left.”

The younger Radi told the Israeli investigators that multiple family members raped a woman at the kibbutz. “My father raped her, then I did and then my cousin did and then we left but my father killed the woman after we finished raping her.”

“Before this woman, we had raped another girl as well, I killed two people, I raped two people, and I broke into five houses,” the younger Radi said.