FBI Manhunt Underway for Iranian Intelligence Officer Connected to ‘Lethal Targeting’ of Top American Officials

Majid Dastjani Farahani is wanted by the FBI as fears grow that he may target Trump administration officials in an attempt to avenge the 2020 killing of an Iranian commander.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is escalating a manhunt of an Iranian intelligence officer, Majid Dastjani Farahani, for questioning in connection to the “lethal targeting” of top United States federal government officials.

The FBI’s Miami field office announced on Friday that it is seeking information about him in connection with “the recruitment of individuals for various operations in the United States.” Those operations include the “lethal targeting of current and former United States Government officials as revenge for the killing of IRGC-QF Commander Qasem Soleimani,” the FBI notice said.

Iran has been seeking to avenge the death of one of its commander’s, Major General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a drone strike during the Trump administration, Semafor reports. The outlet noted that American officials said they believe President Trump’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and the former special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, are on the Iranian government’s hit list.

Mr. Farahani acted or purported to act on behalf of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security, the FBI added. He also reportedly “recruited individuals for surveillance activities focused on religious sites, businesses, and other facilities in the United States.” The notice adds that he has ties to and could visit Iran and Venezuela.

Mr. Farahani was sanctioned by the Treasury Department in December for the same reasons the FBI is hunting him.

“The Iranian regime continues to aggressively target and stifle opponents and dissenting voices,” the Treasury Department said in a statement. “Domestically, the regime has repeatedly responded to peaceful protests with brutal measures, from the use of lethal force against peaceful protesters to arbitrary detention and torture of detainees, including children.”

It added that Iran’s “efforts to silence its opponents” have extended to a global scale, as the country has “carried out acts of transnational repression, including rendition and lethal plotting against activists, journalists, and foreign government officials.”