Fear Sets In at Remote Base in Antarctica as Team Member Is accused of Attacking Colleague

‘I remain deeply concerned about my own safety, constantly wondering if I might become the next victim,’ a staffer said in an email to authorities.

A South African research team, confined for more than a year in an isolated base in Antarctica as winter sets in along the Southern Hemisphere, is living in fear, not of the harsh conditions, but of a member who’s accused of sexual harassment and assaulting the base leader.

Issues among the staff at the SANAE IV base first surfaced in an email to authorities from one team member pleading for help. The email was obtained by the South African newspaper the Sunday Times.

“His behavior has escalated to a point that is deeply disturbing,” the email says, adding that the unidentified man had allegedly made death threats, “I remain deeply concerned about my own safety, constantly wondering if I might become the next victim.”

Details surrounding the incidents have not been made clear, but a statement from South Africa’s Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment confirmed that the crew member had attacked one of his colleagues on February 27th.

“The department immediately activated the response plan to engage the individuals involved through trained professionals in order to mediate and restore relationships at the base,” officials said in a statement released in response to the Sunday Times article. “This process has been ongoing on an almost daily basis in order to ensure that those on the base know that the department is supportive and willing to do whatever is needed to restore the interpersonal relationships, but also firm in dealing with issues of discipline.”

DFFE officials add that the man in question has “willingly participated” in psychological evaluation.

“[He] has shown remorse and is willingly cooperative to follow any interventions that are recommended. He has written a formal apology to the victim and is willing to verbally apologize to all members at the base,” the statement reads.

SANAE IV’s nine-member team, which includes scientists, engineers, and a doctor, is expected to hunker down at the base, located on a cliff surrounded by a glacial ice sheet, for about 13 months, including six months of darkness that begins in June.

The next visitors to the base will be a supply ship in December, according to The Associated Press.

The DFFE says that no additional problems were identified and decided not to evacuate any team members due to the onset of unpredictable weather conditions.

“It is not uncommon that once individuals arrive at the extremely remote areas where the scientific bases are located, an initial adjustment to the environment is required.”