Fears Mount Over Possible Military Coup Attempt in Bolivia

General Juan José Zúñiga, who recently lost his post as commander general of the Bolivian army, is reportedly leading the military attack.

Rumblings mount over a possible coup in Bolivia, as President Luis Arce warns of “irregular” military movement in the capital, La Paz.

The Bolivian leader took to X on Wednesday to denounce the “irregular mobilization of some units of the Bolivian Army,” noting that “Democracy must be respected.”

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales, Mr. Arce’s political rival in Bolivia’s socialist political party, shared a video of the military in Murillo square in a post on X, describing it as a coup “in the making.”

In a second post, Mr. Morales called on members of the socialist party in “the countryside and the city to defend democracy.”

The military effort is reportedly being led by General Juan José Zúñiga, who recently lost his post as commander general of the Bolivian army. Mr. Zúñiga was filmed entering the palace but then later exiting.

The potential coup comes as Bolivia faces increasing economic distress, in part due to its dwindling natural gas production and exports.

Meanwhile, the Bolivian government, paralyzed by political rifts, has struggled to improve the economic state of the nation.