Flights Diverted in Western Iran Amid Reports of Explosions Near Isfahan

Isfahan is home to a major airbase for the Iranian military, as well as sites associated with its nuclear program.

AP/Vahid Salemi
Missiles at a military base at northern Tehran, April 17, 2024. AP/Vahid Salemi
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Commercial flights began diverting their routes early Friday morning over western Iran without explanation as one semiofficial news agency in the Islamic Republic claimed there had been “explosions” heard over the city of Isfahan.

The incident comes as tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran’s unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel.

Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting around western Iran early Friday. They offered no explanation, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace may have been closed.

The semiofficial Fars news agency reported on the sound of explosions over Isfahan near its international airport. It offered no explanation for the blast.

Isfahan, however, is home to a major airbase for the Iranian military, as well as sites associated with its nuclear program.

Iran’s government offered no immediate comment.

Isfahan is some 215 miles south of Iran’s capital, Tehran.

