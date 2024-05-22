Florida State Representative Wants to Cut Business Ties With Nations That Recognize a State of Palestine

The financial consequences could be significant if the bill requires Florida to divest from any entity doing business in those countries.

A Florida state representative, Randy Fine, wants to lump Norway, Spain, and Ireland in with North Korea and Cuba after the European countries said Wednesday they will soon start to recognize a Palestinian state.

“In Florida, if you support Muslim terror, you will be treated like a Muslim terrorist,” Mr. Fine writes on X. When the state’s legislative session returns next March, the Brevard County representative says he will introduce legislation to add any country that recognizes a Palestinian state to Florida’s list of countries with which it doesn’t do business.

“Spain, Ireland, and Norway will join Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Syria, among others, on that list,” Mr. Fine writes. “Govern yourselves accordingly.”

The financial consequences could be significant if the bill requires Florida to divest from any entity doing business in those countries. In 2023, Florida exported $8.6 billion to the European Union, whose common market Spain, Ireland, and Norway each belong to. Ireland, with a low corporate tax rate, has attracted global corporations that have big contracts in Florida, including Accenture and Google.

Mr. Fine is the only Jewish Republican in Florida’s legislature and a longtime ally of Governor DeSantis. He has been an outspoken advocate for Israel’s war efforts at Gaza since October 7. As a term-limited representative in the state House, Mr. Fine is running for the Senate, and would file his bill in that chamber if he wins.