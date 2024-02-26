Former Hamas Hostage, Freed in Daring Raid, Returns to Active Duty in Israeli Defense Forces

Private Ori Megidish was working as a spotter at an Israeli military base in Southern Israel when she was captured.

A female Israeli soldier taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and freed by the Israeli Defense Forces early in the war at Gaza has returned to service in the armed forces, Israel’s defense minister, Yoav Galant, announced Monday.

Private Ori Megidish, who was working as a spotter at an Israeli military base in Southern Israel when she was captured, was held captive by Hamas for nearly three weeks before being rescued during an nighttime operation at northern Gaza at the end of October 2023.

“Ori, a whole country salutes you and strengthens you,” Mr. Galant said in a social media post. “Your behavior represents the wonderful ability of the State of Israel to grow out of the difficulty, to return and prosper.”

Mr. Galant took the occasion of Ms. Megidish’s return to active duty to reiterate the Israeli government’s pledge to secure the release of the more than 100 people still being held hostage by terrorists at Gaza.

In a video released about a month after her rescue, the young soldier, who had enlisted in the armed forces only six months before her capture, said she was recovering well and prayed for the return of the remaining hostages.

“I’m happy to see the moving videos of hostages who are returning to their families,” she said in a video posted to social media. “I hope and wish that all the families still waiting for captives reunite with them and experience moments like I did.”

“I hope everyone comes back, and they will come back, God willing,” she added. “I’m okay, and I’m at home with my family, enjoying and I’m happy I got my life back.”