Former Ukrainian Presidential Aide Assassinated Outside American School at Madrid Moments After Dropping Off His Children

Investigators are said to be probing ‘debt problems’ and political motives for the execution-style slaying.

A top aide to the former Ukrainian president, who was ousted during the 2014 Euromaidan Revolution, was assassinated outside the gates of a prestigious school in Madrid on Wednesday morning, moments after dropping off his children.

Andriy Portnov, a Ukrainian politician who served as a senior aide to former president Viktor Yanukovich, was repeatedly shot execution style in front of the American School of Madrid in the tony neighborhood of Pozuelo, according to The Times of London.

Pornov was getting back into his Mercedes-Benz when two or three attackers ambushed him, police sources told the Spanish newspaper El País. A spokesperson for emergency services in Madrid told the newspaper that an eyewitness called to report they had found Portnov lying unconscious on the ground. First responders arrived at the scene to find him with “injuries incompatible with life after receiving at least three gunshot wounds.”

“One shot, the fatal one, struck him in the head, near the neck, from behind and slightly to the side; the other two hit his body, in the abdomen and on his side,” the same police source said to the newspaper.

Police sources told El País that the investigation is looking into allegations that Portnov’s murder may have stemmed from a current “debt problem.”

Portnov held multiple high-ranking positions in Kyiv throughout his political career, including in the legal department of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko’s election headquarters from 2005 to 2010. He was later the head of the Judiciary Department for former President Yanukovych, a pro-Russian leader who was overthrown during the Euromaidan Revolution in 2014.

In 2018, he was investigated for treason for his alleged involvement in the Annexation of Crimea.

Portnov was also sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2021 under the Magnitsky Act, which targets foreign nationals accused of corruption and human rights abuses. He was alleged to have used his “extensive connections” to bribe judicial and law-enforcement officials.