‘You Despise It’: French Parliamentarian Says America Should Give Back the Statue of Liberty

One of the most famous symbols of America and its friendship with France should be returned to the country in which it was created, according to a French member of the European Parliament.

A left-wing member of the Socialists and Democrats group in the European Parliament, Raphael Glucksmann, told supporters at a party conference, “We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: Give us back the Statue of Liberty.”

“We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently, you despise it. So it will be just fine here at home,” Mr. Glucksmann said.

The Statue of Liberty was given to America by France and unveiled in New York in 1886 to commemorate America’s centennial.

Mr. Glucksmann has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, and his comment comes as President Trump has fueled concerns about America’s commitment to Ukraine.

An Oval Office meeting last month between Mr. Trump and President Zelensky devolved into a shouting match as the Ukrainian leader resisted the idea of a temporary ceasefire. Mr. Trump told him that Ukraine would “either make a deal” with Russia to end the war or “we’re out, and if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it’s going to be pretty.”

After the contentious meeting, America put a temporary freeze on military assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. Officials said last week that the hold would be lifted after Ukrainian officials “expressed readiness” to accept a ceasefire proposal.

Mr. Glucksmann also criticized the Trump administration for its cost-cutting efforts.

“The second thing we’re going to say to the Americans is: If you want to fire your best researchers, if you want to fire all the people who, through their freedom and their sense of innovation, their taste for doubt and research, have made your country the world’s leading power, then we’re going to welcome them,” he said.

Since Mr. Trump took office, his administration has canceled dozens of grants for scientific funding as DOGE seeks to slash the federal budgets. Amid the cuts, Aix-Marseille University in France said it would “do everything possible to help as many scientists as possible continue their research.” The university said roughly 40 American scientists have “answered the call,” with the first one scheduled to arrive at the university this week.

The academics that expressed an interest come from positions at Stanford Yale, the National Institute for Health, and George Washington University, the university says. Most of their research is focused on climate issues, social science, humanities, astrophysics, and health, including LGBT medicine. The university said it can support roughly 13 American scientists and is seeking more support from France and other governments to take in more scientists who want to leave America.

Mr. Glucksmann did not just direct his frustration at America during his speech. He also took aim at nationalist leaders in France, who he said are acting like a “fan club” for Mr. Trump and Elon Musk.