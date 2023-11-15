The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Fresh Evidence of Hamas Use of Hospitals as Military Command Centers Emerges from Newly Captured Shifa Hospital

The evidence is widely expected to the first of many such discoveries.

Israel Defense Forces via AP
In this image taken from a video released by the Israeli Defense Forces on Tuesday, an Israeli soldier holds a weapon in Gaza City. Israel Defense Forces via AP
SUN STAFF
SUN STAFF

Only hours after its troops took control of the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the Israel Defense Forces already is releasing evidence that Hamas used the facility in a military capacity. It is widely expected to the first of many such discoveries.

In a video, a spokesman for the IDF says troops discovered weapons and other military equipment hidden in the MRI center of the hospital complex, the largest in Gaza. Among the items discovered are weapons such as AK-47 rifles, ammunition cartridges, hand grenades, military uniforms, and radio equipment. Most of the equipment had been hidden, and security cameras throughout the facility were deliberately obstructed, the spokesman said.

The discoveries “confirm, without any doubt, that Hamas uses hospitals in their military operations in violation of international law,” the spokesman said. “What we have found, I think, is only the tip of the iceberg.”

While the materiél is damning for Hamas, which has been stating for weeks that it does not use hospitals for command centers and begging the world to halt Israel’s assault on the complex, what has been uncovered so far is not nearly as damning as the more advanced equipment and hostage-holding facilities discovered in the basement of a pediatric hospital, the Rantisi, a few days earlier.

An IDF spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, told reporters in Israel Wednesday night that they believe some 200 terrorists returned to Shifa with their hostages after killing some 1,400 Israeli civilians on October 7. No fighters have been located in the facility since Israel took it over early Wednesday morning.

Mr. Hagari said the search of the hospital for further evidence will likely take time. “It is a complex area and there are still lots of civilians around,” he said. “However long it will take, there is no doubt that Hamas used it as an infrastructure of terror.”

Two and a half weeks after first launching the ground incursion into Gaza, Israeli troops and tanks entered the Shifa hospital complex early Wednesday morning despite protests from international leaders and pro-Hamas activists in the West. No IDF soldiers were lost in the operation, the IDF said, and five Hamas terrorists were killed.

Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, met Wednesday with an American delegation headed by a member of President Biden’s National Security Council, Bret McGurk to discuss progress in the war. Following the meeting, his office released a statement saying that the IDF operation was meant to “free Shifa Hospital from the control of the Hamas terror group” and that its success is evidence of his determination to completely root out Hamas from every corner of Gaza.

SUN STAFF
SUN STAFF

The New York Sun

Sections

More

ShopMembershipsBecome a FounderEventsRSS FeedsNewslettersContact UsAbout the SunLegal

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use